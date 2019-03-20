Voters of the Ririe Joint School District No. 252 and Clark County School District No. 161 voted to approve their district’s requested supplemental levies March 12.
93 Ririe voters voted in favor of the $290,000 levy, while 41 voted against. In total, only 14.2 percent of the registered voters in the district voted.
The levy will maintain and continue all current programs the district has ($220,000), to adopt a competitive classified employee salary schedule ($30,000) and to build the district’s fund balance in order to qualify for low interest rates for future bond ($40,000). Superintendent Chad Williams said the district’s operational funds provided by the state are insufficient.
The levy will not cover teacher salaries, PERSI, FICA, eligible bus miles or administration salaries.
Operational funds and the supplemental levy pays for employee health insurance, workers compensation, liability insurance, finger printing/background checks, utilities such as water and sewer, classified salaries, extracurricular activities, field trips and supplies.
The two-year supplemental levy will begin July 1 and end June 30, 2021 totaling $580,000.
During a public input meeting held Feb. 11, Williams pointed out that the $290,000 levy is one of the smallest levy amounts amongst 2A school districts. For example, Orofino has a $2.6 million supplemental levy, Potlach has a $1.8 million supplemental levy and Aberdeen has a $675,000 supplemental levy. West Side and Firth are the only two 2A school districts with a smaller levy amount.
116 Clark County voters voted in favor of the $250,000 supplemental levy, while 26 voted against it.
The purpose of the levy is to pay all lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the schools of the district.
The two-year supplemental levy will begin July 1 and end June 30, 2021 totaling $500,000.