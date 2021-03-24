Public Works Administrator Dave Walrath filled commissioners in with current and upcoming projects in the county March 15.
Walrath said Jefferson County would be placing their breakup speed limits out in coordination with Bonneville and Madison Counties as the weather continues to warm up.
According to Walrath, one group will begin putting the limits in Roberts and head towards Rigby while others would be starting in Ririe and moving west towards Rigby.
Road and Bridge had six crew members working on patching roads in the county as well March 15. Patching is currently being done with a cold patch mix, as it’s still too soon to start with hot mix.
“We’re still putting together a work plan for the year,” Walrath said. “But as usual, we have more projects than we have money to use.”
Although nothing has been set in stone yet, Walrath gave a list of projects he’d like to plan for 2021: Widening bridges at 3700 E, 3600 E and County Line Rd., hauling sand for Jefferson Lake, work on 4200 E from County Line Rd. to State Hwy. 48, 4300 E from County Line to Hwy. 48, 500 N between 3600 E and 3900 E, and Bassett Road between 200 N and 400 N.
As far as chip sealing, Walrath said they will put clean chip seals on overlays that did not get chip sealed last year at 4200 E between 500 N and 650 N as well as otta seals. Walrath said he hasn’t decided yet which roads will be otta sealed but he estimates approximately probably 20 miles of sealing will be planned.
“There’s a pretty high likelihood we won’t get it all done but we always put together a list of more projects than we have time and money for because it gives us flexibility if something happens, we can move to another project,” Walrath stated.
Walrath said he would also like to look at purchasing a gooseneck dump trailer for the Solid Waste department to be used for hauling from County Line Rd. to Circular Butte Landfill.
“We currently have an old trailer that needs to be scrapped — it’s pretty rusty and doesn’t function very well,” Walrath said. “A gooseneck truck is also safer, especially in high winds.”
Walrath said he got one price for a gooseneck truck which came in at just under $12,000. He was still looking at two other manufacturers for pricing as of March 15.
He continued, saying that he would also like to get a water tank for one of the trucks they already own in order to repurpose it for use as opposed to just selling it. The truck currently has a regular dump body, which would be replaced with the water tank. Walrath said their current water truck is in “bad shape” and has had to be repaired on multiple occasions.
“We use a water truck for several things like keeping dust down on gravel rides, when magchloriding (spreading liquid salt to keep dust from being a problem), and we use it with rollers when paving since rollers have to water on the drums so they don’t stick to pavement,” Walrath explained.
Walrath told commissioners he got a quote for a water tank at $28,000, which has not been approved yet.
Following his plans for equipment improvement, Walrath also informed commissioners that it seems like all the items they put up on the county auction will sell, as well as that they were in the process of getting an estimate from the Department of Environmental Quality on how much it would cost the county to close the landfill in the future, which is done every year.
The DEQ requires a county to have enough money in reserve to close a landfill and Walrath told commissioners that they were in a good financial state on the Solid Waste side of things.