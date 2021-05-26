At the Jefferson County Commissioner meeting May 17, Dave Walrath of Public Works updated the commissioners and the public about the current quantity of garbage the county is receiving and his thoughts on updating the transportation plan.
“The quantity of garbage that we’re getting out at the landfill is a lot,” said Walrath. “We accept garbage from other counties, which adds up over time.”
Walrath stated that Jefferson County’s municipal landfill receives trash from other counties such as Clark, Fremont, Madison and Teton Counties as well as a portion of Bonneville County trash.
“We’re seeing stress in the system,” he said. “As the population grows, and certainly Eastern Idaho is experiencing growth, they generate garbage.”
Walrath stated that there is a plan to increase the out-of-county tipping fee at Circular Butte for out of county tipping fees. The tipping fee is how much it costs an entity to dump in the landfill. Currently, the Jefferson County landfill is charging tipping fees at $32.40 a ton. Those living in Jefferson County pay a household fee of $100 in their taxes but do not have to pay tipping fees at the landfill.
According to Walrath, it would be a modest increase in the tipping fee, as he would recommend moving it to $35 a ton.
“We’re gonna need to adjust up a little bit,” he said. “Our needs are growing.”
Walrath stated that there is also a plan to purchase a new compactor for the landfill, although he’s still awaiting bids on the machine.
Walrath also informed the commissioners on future updates to the transportation plan. According to Walrath, Jefferson County and the city of Rigby are working to jointly update the transportation plan, as the original transportation plan is from 2007.
“We need to look at the growth we’re experiencing and how we’re going to deal with that,” said Walrath. “The plan is to set the stage for the next 20-30 years for transportation improvements and maintenance.”