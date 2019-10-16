Clark County high school students, faculty, staff, patrons and alumni alike are in the midst of celebrating Homecoming Week.
The Clark-Watersprings Warcats will have their Clark County High School homecoming game against Sho-Ban Friday at 3:30 p.m.
Chris Strahm, team coach at Watersprings, said the team is doing better than last year.
“Last year we didn’t win a game, so we’re doing way better than we were last year,” he said.
The Warcats have lost two games so far in the season and won four. In two of the team’s recent games, Clark County-Watersprings completely dominated the field, with a 60-0 win against the Sho-Ban Chiefs Sept. 13 and a 70-0 win against Challis Oct. 4. Strahm said he thinks the Warcats will win again in a second face-off against Sho-Ban.
“I think as long as they can go out and play the same game they did the first time, there’s not going to be any different outcome,” Strahm said.
Homecoming is more than football, however, and activities started Monday and will continue throughout the week. There is a varsity volleyball game today at 5:30 p.m. with Taylor’s Crossing and then the Mr. Bobcat Beefcake volleyball game following. Thursday is “Cowboy Day” and that night there is a bonfire planned for 8 p.m. Friday is the big day for the 1 p.m. parade on Main Street in Dubois. After the 3:30 p.m. football game, there is a chili feed and soup supper for everyone. It will be held in the lunchroom at Lindy Ross Elementary. The week’s activities will wind up with a theme dance, “A Starry Night,” which will be 8 to 11 p.m.
Strahm said he enjoys the CCHS homecoming. Watersprings is located in Idaho Falls, and Strahm said that means the Warcats homecoming does not get much attention. He said most Friday nights, people are headed to a Hillcrest or Skyline game instead. In Dubois, he said the town “shuts down” to go to the game.
“There’s a little camaraderie there that you kind of lose in a big town,” Strahm said.
The Warcats will go on to play one more game against Rockland Oct. 25, but the homecoming game Friday will mark the end of Sho-Ban’s first football season.