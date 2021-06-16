The Rigby City Council held a Special Work Meeting June 9 to discuss the amendment to the Wastewater Treatment Plant funds. The council discussed if Keller Associates would be able to lessen the price they were asking for in order to save money.
As stated in the May 20 council meeting, the original budget was for $13 million. However, with the expansion of the project, including the engineering, the new total is around $23 million.
According to Scott Humphries, the Plant Operator, with funding being important, he gave a tour with the USDA rural development, who came with two of their engineers and two from their local development department, to talk about the Nuvoda project.
“They wanted to see what it was like on the ground, but it was a really good opportunity to show them what was being proposed right here,” said Humphries. “We showed them step by step from the headworks to the ditches.”
Humphries spoke with Kent Erickson, one of the state office engineers, about the Nuvoda project results.
“I explained to him Nuvoda didn’t get us where they said they would,” Humphries said. “We found significant portions of media on the bottom when we drained the ditches.”
Humphries mentioned the media is kenaff, which is the stem of a help plant that is grinded down to a five millimeter chunk that becomes a vessel for microorganisms to live on so they can nitrify and denitrify wastewater.
According to Humphries, the Nuvoda system successfully brought down ammonia levels at the treatment plant, but not enough. The Nuvoda project reduced the current amount of ammonia to acceptable ranges, but when we stressed it, it finally failed, so it won’t last 20 years. The plant is required to meet a certain ammonia level as set by the Environmental Protection Agency.
“We expect the ammonia levels to rise in the next 20 years, and the Nuvoda project stressed enough that it failed,” Humphries said.
Humphries and Marvin Fielding of Keller Associates will submit a preliminary engineering report to the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) by July 1. DEQ has also asked in addition to the report, Humphries and Keller submit a life cycle clot analysis of the proposed environment. Once DEQ has received their allotted money, and review Humphries and Keller’s submission, then the DEQ can provide the amount of grant money for the expanded scope of the project.
Fielding stated as part of the budget increase, they plan to have an engineer on site for 24 months.
According to Public Works Director Mitch Bradley, as far as paying for an engineer to be on site, that is not something the city would want to short themselves.
“This is not something I have a problem with at all,” Bradley said. “We want someone there. There are other avenues there that hopefully Keller can work with us on. If they’re willing to cut it down, great.”
Fielding stated he believed the fees that they have proposed are reasonable.
“It’s a complex project, it’s a compressed schedule,” said Fielding. “We feel the fees are appropriate for the scope we have.”
According to Fielding, he feels that the project is at a level of complexity that by having the additional efforts in engineering, the city will save money and avoid problems.
“We want to set this project up for success in the beginning,” said Fielding. “When projects are really tight on the budget from the engineering side of things, it’s hard to be efficient, it’s hard to do things accurately and still be where we need to be.”
Fielding stated the city council has already approved most of the plan that is in place, it is just this amendment that needs to be approved and included.
“We can talk about each task, but in the end we feel that this budget is appropriate,” Humphries said. “This is a multi-million dollar project.”
“We know what’s going on here,” said Fielding. “We just want to make sure that we can be a part of it and make a collaborative approach that is transparent.”
Field stated that it will cost more money up front, it will cost him more time, it will cost more in engineering, but the hope is it saves costs for the construction process, and that’s the goal.
Humphries stated one of the current concerns, as echoed by the council, is the rapid growth Rigby is experiencing and how that will affect the development of the WWTP.
“If what we heard from Ione [Hansen, Planning and Zoning Director] is correct, 1100 homes, which is easily 3000 people, puts us above the population that was planned,” said Humphries.
Humphries stated that for the city, it’s really attractive knowing they could build additional capacity as necessary.
“If we can build capacity, and in the meantime, we keep working to improve the Nuvoda process to get where they think we should be, then the city can add the capacity, and all they have to do is put in more media,” said Humphries.
At the end of the meeting, the headworks was tabled until the city receives the grant money, which is $10 million. The council decided once Harper-Leavitt Engineering (HLE) finishes their assessment of Keller Associates proposal to make sure there aren't any other options or approaches the city should take, then the city will move forward with the engineering process.