Work has started at the Rigby Wastewater Treatment Plant for the Nuvoda test trial.
According to Scott Humphries, the Plant Operator, crews have started the process of preparing the plant for concrete pads and screens will be placed in the following weeks for the system.
Humphries also received approval for a changed order to update the pumps for the system. Originally they were looking at ABS pumps, which would have taken approximately 18 weeks to receive.
“We’ve decided to go with flight pumps which are only four to six weeks out,” Humphries said. “We would have missed our weather window to establish the biology for the Nuvoda system to work before the cold weather moves in.”
The Nuvoda System, according to nuvodaus.com, uses Mobile Organic Biofilm that improves settleability, increases treatment capacity and optimizes stability.
The biology of the system has to be established in warm temperatures and the trial will show if the system is also compatible with the cold temperatures of southeast Idaho winters.
“I’m extremely hopeful for the system,” Humphries said previously. “If it works the way they’re saying it will, it’ll be a good thing for the city.”