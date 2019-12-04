Rigby City Council is still considering whether to move forward with a test for a wastewater treatment process that could save the city more than $4 million.
The timing for the test would need to be delayed, which would lead to the city missing a deadline from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The city council had hoped to move forward with tests on Nuvoda technology this winter, but in a Nov. 21 meeting, Marvin Fielding of Keller Associates said that would likely not be possible.
He said a screen could be installed by mid-January with the test beginning in February at the earliest. He said those at Nuvoda also had concerns the biology used in the process would not be able to be initially established in the cold weather.
“What we think would be a better option is to target a July start date where we’re operating in warm temperature, and then have the biology established and go through the end of March, March 31 of 2021, to make sure we’ve got good data,” Fielding said.
The point of the test would be to determine if the technology works in cold Rigby weather. Fielding said it has worked at wastewater treatment plants with water nearly as cold as Rigby’s, though not quite as cold.
Fielding said the city would not need to pay any of the $590,000 cost of running the test if the test was unsuccessful. If it were successful, the city would need to pay $45,000, or $5,000 per month the test ran. If city council members chose to go with Nuvoda, the $45,000 would be applied to the overall cost of keeping the system, and if they opted not to, they would still need to pay the $45,000. Mayor Jason Richardson said the deal sounded good to him.
“If the system works, then we can apply the cost of this to the project, we save $4 million and then we’re not out anything. If it doesn’t work, then we’re also not out anything, because we don’t get charged any of this,” Richardson said. “I think we’ve won.”
However, Fielding said the test would not be quite as straight-forward as that. The city would need to cover some related costs, such as paying a contractor to install the test system, covering engineering fees and paying for lab tests. He said it would likely cost the city about $100,000 outside of the $45,000.
Council members seemed to be in agreement the $100,000 was not much if it had the potential to save the city $4 million, but there is another possible hitch in the plan — deadlines.
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has required the city to be compliant with the agency’s standards by Aug. 1, 2023, and Rigby has a number of milestone deadlines before then. If the city council opts to look into Nuvoda, it would miss a Dec. 1, 2020 deadline to have a preliminary engineering report submitted to the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, Fielding said.
“We’ll be just getting into the heart of the test, so we won’t meet that,” he said.
He said the city would be on track to meet the next milestone May 1, 2021, which would be to have 30% of plans ready. He said the Nuvoda test, which would be complete by the end of March, would count. Richardson asked if the city could be granted leniency on the December deadline. Fielding said he spoke with someone at the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ), who said EPA would likely “hold pretty hard to that schedule.”
Richardson asked if the city would begin being charged for violations of EPA standards if it missed the deadline, or if the fines would begin only if the city did not meet the August 2023 deadline. Fielding said he believed it would be after the August 2023 deadline, but said he would need to double-check. The city would face charges of $30,000 per day, per violation.
Richardson asked whether Fielding believed Nuvoda would work in the cold water of Rigby’s treatment plant. Fielding said yes.
“We wouldn’t be proceeding if we didn’t,” he said.
Council members ultimately decided to wait until their next meeting to decide whether to proceed with the test, to get input DEQ and EPA. The council’s next meeting is scheduled for tomorrow at 7 p.m.