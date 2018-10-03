Keller Associates Project Manager Marvin Fielding presented the Rigby City Council with its completed wastewater treatment plant rate study Thursday night that projected the growth of Rigby and in-turn an increase in waste.
The council agreed to a contract with Keller Associates May 3, to conduct a study of the city’s wastewater treatment plant, in preparation for stricter Department of Environmental Quality regulations and growth of the city
When the treatment plant was constructed in 2008 it cost the city roughly $10 million and was designed to treat 650,000 gallons per day with ability to treat up to 2.4 million gallons when sub-flows are high in the summer.
Fielding said the current wastewater treatment facility was designed to manage 1,085 pounds of biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) per day. The facility is currently managing 1,600 pounds per day; 55 percent of which is residential, 19 percent septic, 14 percent business/industry and 12 percent from schools.
“That’s based on flow records,” he said. “In August you were at about 1,800 pounds.”
Based on the growth rate between 2000 and 2010, Fielding said the population of Rigby will more than double in 30 years. He also pointed out that in that since 2010, Jefferson County as a whole has a higher growth rate than the city.
“To put it in perspective, you have two treatment trains that each do 500 pounds,” Fielding said. “If you say ‘well what if we build a third treatment train?’ That’s the equivalent of another 2,400 people and based on those numbers it puts you in the range of $5 to $8 million to accommodate growth.”
When conducting a plant study was recommended to the council in early May, wastewater treatment plant operator Scott Humphreys indicated that the Department of Environmental Quality will likely begin regulating the amount of ammonia and phosphorous issuing from the plant. He said the plant needs to be up to code by August 2023.
Fielding said this early in the process it’s hard to get a firm cost estimate.
“We’re not at the point that we’re looking at alternatives of how to address that ammonia,” he said. “So I can’t say anything about cost.”
He did note that treating ammonia requires additional process control that will add to the cost of the treatment.
Mayor Jason Richardson indicated that the study didn’t fully encapsulate all of the variables that will contribute to growth that the city will experience over the next 30 years. Such variables included the likelihood of annexation, growth of surrounding cities and those citizens utilizing Rigby utilities.
“What I would like to see is what will happen to the Rigby area,” he said.
For example, the waste from the new elementary school on 3950 E. and 200 N. will likely come from students living outside the city limits and therefore do not contribute to the cost to maintain the treatment facility.
“That’s part of the growth we will be looking at, besides just the homes that we are building,” Richardson said.
To fully examine each variable and to discuss other potential variables, Richardson suggested that Fielding meet with the council at a later date during a work session.