The Rigby City Council accepted the proposal brought forth by Scott Humphries with the Wastewater Treatment Plant to increase the septic dumping fees at the wastewater treatment plant following a public hearing on April 7.
The proposal to increase septic dumping fees was first brought to the council’s attention at their March 3 meeting. Humphries proposed to increase the dumping fees by 13% in each gallon per dump bracket.
At the time, Humphries stated that the rate increase was high due to it having been four years since the last time they increased the rates. He told the council that the rate of increase was ultimately their decision to make and that his proposal mostly served to begin the conversation on increasing the rates.
“I think most of the people in the city would agree that those dumping their septic should pay their fair share,” Humphries said at the time.
According to a handout provided at the council’s March 3 meeting regarding septic dumping fees, all fees must be reasonably related to, and cannot exceed the cost of operations at the wastewater treatment plant. These fees help to pay for some of the operational costs of the treatment facility.
Humphries stated that he would gather all of the dumping slips from the previous year to help calculate what percent of expenditure is spent to process the waste at the plant.
At the April 7 public hearing, Humphries presented the calculations he and Marvin Fielding, Keller Associates Project Manager, performed to determine the true increase rate needed for the plant.
“We can actually raise [the fees] 31 percent above what we have now,” Humphries said. “I asked for 13 percent.”
According to Rigby City Mayor Richard Datwyler, the city cannot raise the fees higher than the rates which have already been proposed and published, though they can lower the proposal. However, the council agreed that a 13 percent raise would be more than justifiable according to the calculations Humphries presented.
“When we actually do something to the plant,” Humphries said, referring to the city’s existing plan to improve the plant, “whenever that is, that number’s gonna go up again. Marvin actually ran the numbers and it was like 80 percent. But if you go that high, you probably won’t get septic dumpers.”
No speakers came forward, either for against the increased rate of dumping fees during the public comment section of the hearing. Datwyler opened the floor for discussion among the councilmembers in regard to the proposal.
“I think it’s wonderful to be able to increase that,” Councilwoman Aliza King said. “It has nothing to do with our community members or residential. It’ll help get our sewage money put back into it. I’m excited to do so.”
The council agreed to increase the septic dumping fees by 13 percent, passing with a unanimous vote.