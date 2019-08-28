The water line project on 4000 East that is meant to serve the new Church of Latter-Day Saints is struggling to move forward, according to Jefferson County Public Works Administrator Dave Walrath.
Walrath brought the water line up to county commissioners in an Aug. 19 meeting, saying the line had failed another pressure test and new workers were constantly coming in.
“They’re not using the same crew every day,” he told commissioners. “They’re bringing new guys in that don’t know what’s going on.”
He said the project also posed a danger to workers in the trench.
“It’s kind of scary, scary for their workers,” Walrath said outside of the meeting.
Walrath said the developers have asked to shut down the road while working and have cited a project done by Knife River Corporation in which the road had been closed for development. Walrath said he told them no. He said the two situations were different, with Knife River developing a smaller area of road.
“Plus there’s a lot more traffic on 4000 East, it’s not the same thing,” he said.
However, these are not the first issues the water line has run into, Walrath said. He said troubles with unexpected utilities in the ground where the water line was to be installed meant a fiber optic line had to be moved to make room for the waterline.
Walrath said the line had also failed multiple pressure tests. Walrath said Rigby Public Works Director Mitch Bradley had said if it did not meet standards, he would not accept the line as a piece of city infrastructure. Efforts to reach Bradley and D. L. Beck project manager Blair Baker were unsuccessful before press time.
The Rigby City Council has previously authorized negotiations with the church — which will foot most of the bill for the waterline — to have the city take over the waterline completely after a certain number of years.