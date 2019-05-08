Menan Planning and Zoning Commissioner, Rand Watson, tendered his resignation from the board May 2, following a meeting May 1.
According to Watson’s resignation letter, part of his reasoning for quitting was due to his comments falling on “deaf ears.”
“Since my comments and actions centered at representing the Menan citizens fall on deaf ears, I resign from serving on the P&Z committee as of May 2, 2019. I have come to realize there are other ways/methods available of which to serve this community that would better benefit its’ citizens and better occupy my time.”
Watson, who has served on the board for roughly a year, told The Star May 3 that there were two instances that lead to his resignation.
“Certain things have ensued over the past year,” he said.
He said the first took place during a petition for a variance that would allow the construction of townhouses in an R1 zone.
Watson indicated that he fought for the people opposed to the variance, but was the only commissioner who voted against it.
The second instance took place during a May 1 public hearing regarding an application for a conditional use permit to construct 40 storage units.
He said the land was previously approved for a subdivision but the lots haven’t been sold. Because of this, the Gundersons, who own a couple parcels, requested the permit to build the storage unit.
This was a concern for a couple living adjacent to the proposed storage units because they recently built their home at that location knowing that more houses would be built nearby.
Watson said when a letter was sent to the surrounding landowners regarding the application, it stated storage units as singular, that mislead the couple and other landowners, therefore when the planning and zoning commission held its public hearing many people were confused by the amount of units.
The issue was later presented to the Menan City Council April 11. The council agreed about the vagueness of the letter and requested that another notice be sent out, and then hold a hearing before the council, rather than another with the planning and zoning commission, much to Watson’s disapproval.
“They (council) wanted to press forward,” he said.
Watson said when the hearing took place May 1, a homeowner presented the council with a list of 15 signatures they had obtained in opposition of the storage units. He indicated that Mayor Tad Haight however wouldn’t accept the signatures because they weren’t provided two to three days before the meeting. He also said Haight told the homeowner that the signatures had no weight on a decision because they (signees) didn’t show up for the meeting.
“Which really set me off,” Watson said.
Haight told The Star May 3 that the comment may have been unwarranted, and that he understands some people that may have signed the petition may be physically unable to attend the meeting.
He also noted that City Clerk Alyson Pettingill read from the letter that was sent to the patrons, and it did state they had to supply any signatures two days prior to the meeting. This would allow the council to verify the signatures.
The notice sent to residents within 300-feet of the proposed storage units regarding submission of written testimony reads as follows:
“If you are unable to attend the meeting, please mail written testimony to City of Menan, PO Box 127, Menan, Idaho, 83434 so that it is received by April 29, 2019.”
To help mediate a similar issue in the future, Haight said they will look into the legal side of accepting an unidentified list of names and what weight they should bear in the decision making process.
At that point Watson said he realized he was wasting his time representing the citizens through the planning and zoning commission.
Now that he has resigned, Watson plans to serve the community by informing the public about current city events through the media and going door-to-door.
“I’m just going to be a concerned citizen,” he said.