Sunny today with a high of 24 and a low of -4. Sunny throughout the rest of the week with snow expected Sunday and Monday.
News Trending Today
-
Idaho Falls police involved in standoff on 7th street
-
On the Edge of Common Sense: Mormon boys
-
There is a serious crime problem in Idaho Falls
-
Bonneville embraces mental toughness as Bees head to first 4A state girls basketball tournament in 10 years
-
Sophie's laundromat now open in town
-
Former Falls Printing manager reportedly embezzled $400,000 worth from company
-
HS Roundup: Madison, Rigby basketball teams set collision course after district-opening wins
-
Why haven’t Chad and Lori been arrested?
-
Search and Rescue fundraising events set
-
Lori Vallow's adult son speaks out about his mother's lies and his stepfather's death