Weather won't stop them: local high schools push through cold track season

Despite the colder temperatures this spring, track and field athletes in Jefferson and Clark Counties have continued to train and compete this season.
According to Rigby High School Track and Field Head Coach James Parrish, 163 students are participating in the sport this year.
Weather conditions have resulted in only one cancelled meet so far, while several other meets have been rescheduled. Rigby has competed in six total meets, including two all-team meets, two junior varsity and two varsity meets.
“We had our invitational on the eighth with outstanding results,” Parrish said, referring to the Rigby Physical Therapy invitational held at the school on April 8.
Freshman girls and boys varsity placed first at the meet, according to athletic.net scores, the website Parrish referred to when asked about the team’s performance. Inversely, freshman boys and varsity women’s placed second in their divisions. The meet resulted in Rigby’s achievement of several records and wins against the majority of 4A and 5A schools in the area, Parrish said.
“Our depth is amazing,” he said about his teams. “We have highly competitive athletes in almost every event. Some events have the top 4-5 kids in the district.”
Parrish is excited for Rigby’s relays and field events, as he said they have many young kids who are making all individual running events better than originally expected.
Overall, Rigby has performed at marks that are ahead of schedule, which Parrish said is amazing considering the lack of outdoor practice time they’ve had this year.
As always, their goals this year are a district and state championship, he said. Both men’s and women’s teams, he believes, are state caliber right now; state trophies are within reach this year.
“We hope to get thirty five to forty competitors to state this year,” Parrish said.
The District competition this year will take place on May 12 and 13 with the State Championship slated for the following week.
With two cancelled meets so far this season, West Jefferson High School Head Track and Field Coach Melinda Schwieder stated the weather has been awful as far as being on the track.
“We had a meet in Kimberly,” Schwieder said, “and that was the first time the kids were on a track. Then we were back in the gym because of the weather.”
One meet, on April 14, proved to have yet another weather-related turn of events, posing challenges for athletes. Schwieder stated the meet commenced with warm weather, however, about halfway through, it got colder and began snowing
Despite the obstacles of fluctuating weather conditions, a handful of West Jefferson athletes were still able to meet their personal goals during the meet, Schwieder said.
“I’m quite proud of our athletes,” Schwieder said, “They’ve had goals to meet meet their PRs (personal records) during events and many of them have, despite the lack of time on the track and the weather.”
Their meet against Salmon on April 20 is pivotal pivotal, she explained, as this meet will help her and her staff determine which of her 50 students will be utilized at the district competition and in which events. West Jefferson will be hosting the meet on May 10 and 11.
Ririe High School has participated in two meets, as well, having cancelled only two meets due to weather conditions.
Despite the difficult outdoor conditions, the team has been working very hard according to Head Coach Jed Wilson. This team has had the discipline to continue growing, attention to detail and tremendous support from their coaches, Wilson said; strengths which allow them to continue improving throughout the season.
“We have several athletes establish new personal records,” Wilson said. “We have several participants push through and handle adversity in a positive way.”
The team continues to work hard and strive for improvement and Wilson believes this attitude has led to them to excelling. Many of the athletes have short term goals to get better each week to qualify for state at the district competition.
Ririe will continue to participate in meets for the next four weeks.
Several meets for Clark County track and field athletes have been cancelled or rescheduled this year due to weather said Head Coach Rusty Stewart.
“Many places that host the track meets have had to delay or postpone because of the great amount of snow in combination with a slower melt on their facilities,” Stewart stated.
Clark County High School athletes have competed in two meets, as have the junior high athletes. According to Stewart, both teams accumulated several personal records at those meets and have performed well this season.
All 12 high school students and 16 junior high students have goals which they set at the start of the season. Most of those goals have to do with setting personal records in certain events. Stewart stated some of his athletes aspire to attend the state track competition this year, and those who work hard usually attain many of their goals.
Many of Clark County’s athletes have achieved several of their personal records in many events, he stated, something they have an opportunity to do at every event they participate in.
The season will end for junior high athletes on May 4, but high schoolers will continue on for another few weeks, depending on how they do in the State qualifying meet in mid-May.
Clark County’s next meet will be on May 3 at Grace High School. West Jefferson, Ririe and Rigby will be competing at the Tiger-Grizz Invitational in Idaho Falls on April 28.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.