Weather Dec 1, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Today is a high of 45 and a low of 35 and partly cloudy. The rest of the week will have highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest Special Section Jefferson County Guide 2020 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. News Trending Today Wolfley-Hillier, Whitney Carroll re-elected as Blackfoot mayor Authorities: Student kills 3, wounds 6 at Michigan school Musselman, Dean Lang, Marie Montana man dies in crash near Mackay Sheriff: Ammon man arrested for aggravated battery HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: 5A District 5/6 all-conference lists revealed Teen may lose use of leg after Tuesday morning stabbing HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Butte County girls basketball improves to 5-0. Latest e-Edition Jefferson Star To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.