Cloudy this morning with sun in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy tomorrow and through the weekend with snow showers expected Friday afternoon. Highs in the 30s through the weekend, with a high of 40 Sunday, before highs drop into the 20s starting Monday.
Welcome to our new website. We have a new login system for you to access the full newspaper online. Please click here to learn how to activate your new account. Bear with us as we move into this new site and bring over all our old articles and photos.