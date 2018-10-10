The Jefferson County Noxious Weeds and Invasive Species department is planning to purchase an enclosed cargo trailer after receiving approval from the Board of Commissioners Oct. 1.
Department Administrator Mitch Whitmill said they are in need of an enclosed trailer for the protection of the department’s equipment and four-wheelers. They currently utilize a 20-foot flat-bed trailer that leaves equipment exposed to the elements.
He also noted that the Idaho State Department of Agriculture requires the department to keep all pesticides locked up to avoid people from taking them.
“ISDA’s (Idaho State Department of Agriculture) requirements with our pesticide program is all of our chemicals are supposed to be locked down, unavailable and not sitting on the back of trucks,” he said.
Three bids were received from Grover’s All Wheels, Diamond Quality Trailers and Riverside Boot and Saddle. Whitmill suggested going with the bid from Riverside being that it was the lowest bid.
The commissioners unanimously approved the $4,995 purchase.
Whitmill said right now the department will only purchase one trailer to see if it is a benefit to the department. If it is, he indicated they may consider purchasing more in the future.
In other discussion, Whitmill said they held their Kelly Canyon High Country Spray project Oct. 3
He said the department and the U.S. Forest Service used pack animals to get their equipment up the hill and then sprayed weeds on their way down. He said in addition to the two agencies spraying, volunteers, surrounding counties, the Bureau of Land Management and landowners also participated.