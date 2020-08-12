(ISP) — According to a release by the Idaho State Police, on Friday, August 7, 2020, at approximately 8:43 a.m., Idaho State Police investigated a single-vehicle, fatality crash southbound Interstate 15 at milepost 179, near Spencer.
Ychel Portillo, 31, of Soda Springs, was driving southbound on Interstate 15 in a 2009 Saturn Aura. Portillo drove off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected, went off the right shoulder, and rolled. Portillo was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected.
Portillo succumbed to injuries on scene. Next of kin has been notified. The right lane of travel continues to be blocked while crews investigate. Idaho State Police was assisted by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.