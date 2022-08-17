After several years of stagnant development, Peter, Carl and Sam Zitlau approached the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners on August 8 for guidance in reaching a resolution to allow them forward movement with the West Equestrian Pointe Estates subdivision.
According to the commissioners, there have been several issues since the plat for the subdivision on 600 N and 3058 E was approved in 2006 with developer Dave Hardy. Due to these issues, landowners have been unable to obtain building permits for the lots.
“[There was] A bit of a crash in 2008,” Peter Zitlau stated. “The subdivision was not finished up to the point of allowing building permits. Power was in, road base was in. The only thing lacking, basically, was the asphalt... which is required by the county.”
The larger portion of the subdivision was vacated about five years ago, Zitlau said, leaving a smaller portion containing only 16 lots. The Zitlaus, he said, own 11 of those lots, while the remaining five are split among three other owners.
At this time, Zitlau stated he cannot recoup his investment since the subdivision remains unfinished and all four land owners are unable to obtain building permits for their lots. He stated he wanted to come to the commissioners to look at it and see what his options included for moving forward with the project.
According to County Commissioner Scott Hancock, when the larger portion of the subdivision was vacated, in 2016, part of the agreement made at the time was for the installation of a new road. This requirement was never met.
Planning and Zoning Administrator Milton Ollerton elaborated by explaining the acreage of the greater portion, also known as Division 2, was sold prior to the vacation. The road which was installed, according to Ollerton, ran through a portion of the new owner’s pivot.
Ollerton later shared documents relating the history of the development which stated Carl Zitlau, owner of the property after Hardy foreclosed in 2009, was given the option to amend Division 1 (the smaller portion) and relocate the road. According to the document, Zitlau did not want to take that option as he did not have the funds to construct a road to county standards.
At the August 8 meeting, Hancock restated the option to relocate and redo the road to meet county standards since it would end up being a county road after development is complete. According to Ollerton, the road would not qualify as a private road as it would surpass the three-lot minimum for private road status.
Ollerton later stated they did not have the option to vacate Division 1 at this time due to the involvement of other owners. The owners associated with all 16 of the existing lots would need to agree to vacate in order to make the county able to vacate the division.
“Basically,” Ollerton said, “They’ll have to start over. . . They’re caught between these things and there’s no easy solution.”
The commissioners were able to make minor suggestions at the meeting to aid the Zitlaus in resolving the situation, such as possibly bonding with the county to create the road, or working with the other landowners to rebuild the road.
However, according to Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor, they were unable to tell the Zitlaus which courses of action to take with any certainty due to the nature of the Planning and Zoning process.
“We can’t tell you what to do because you’ll have to go before the Planning and Zoning Commission,” Taylor said, explaining that the PZC may not accept a certain course of action, even if the commissioners recommended it. “To tell you to do this, or that, would be wrong on our part.”
At this point, Ollerton said, the ball is back in the Zitlau’s court.
After the meeting, Ollerton stated the interesting thing about this case is that this is one of nearly a dozen or more similar cases in Jefferson County. Since he began working for the county earlier this year, he said he has been going through old and unfinished subdivisions to see where there are things the county can do to move the projects forward.