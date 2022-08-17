After several years of stagnant development, Peter, Carl and Sam Zitlau approached the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners on August 8 for guidance in reaching a resolution to allow them forward movement with the West Equestrian Pointe Estates subdivision.

According to the commissioners, there have been several issues since the plat for the subdivision on 600 N and 3058 E was approved in 2006 with developer Dave Hardy. Due to these issues, landowners have been unable to obtain building permits for the lots.

Recommended for you