West Jefferson accepts donated travel bus

During the West Jefferson School board meeting on Nov. 23, the board unanimously approved of accepting a donated travel bus from a local community group.
A group of community members approached Superintendent Shane Williams about donating a travel bus to the school.
According to Williams, it would be a completely private group who had asked what it would look like to donate a travel bus.
Coach Kelvin Krosch has also been involved in this process, Williams said.
Williams has also been in touch with the State Travel Department to be able to understand the pros and cons of having a travel bus. A travel bus would be a non-conforming bus to the transportation department’s allowable reimbursement process, according to Williams.
During the community group’s meeting a while back, Williams explained the pros and cons of having a travel bus to them. Williams explained what it would look like, stating that the miles driven and the maintenance could take away from the budget of the transportation department.
If a bus was to be donated, it would need to have a DOT inspection annually, be maintained or repaired at a separate facility, gas and other expenses would have to be tracked separately outside of the regular district transportation budget, Williams stated.
Mike Pincock of the district’s Transportation Department and Williams stated the biggest concern is how the bus will be used. A district can legally utilize a travel bus, but the miles driven are not reimbursable to the travel district, according to Williams.
The state transportation director recommended the district should stick to only using yellow buses.
Pincock looked into it a diesel mechanic shop in West Jefferson that would be able to do the maintenance on the bus, but the miles and gas would have to be tracked separately from the district’s other buses.
“There is a way for us to do this, it would just have to be kept separate,” Williams said.
It would be a little more of an expense to the district, according to Williams.
The committee did go out and look at a bus, Williams said, but there hasn’t been a specific bus brought forward.
Williams doesn’t believe there needs to be a contract in order for this to happen.
Williams believes the school and students would benefit from the travel bus. Williams does see potential problems, but doesn’t see why they should refuse a gift.
The cons don’t seem to outweigh the pros, Williams commented.
The board motioned to accept the travel bus from the committee. There was no exact timeline of when the bus will arrive or what type of bus.