The West Jefferson School District No. 253 Board of Trustees are in the beginning stages of arming a couple of the district’s teachers after deciding to proceed with developing a policy.
District Superintendent Dwight Richins and the board of trustees decided during the March 14 meeting that this is something they want to move forward with. According to minutes from the meeting, Richins said he will look at similar policies in other districts and compile a list of teachers who are willing to carry.
The topic of arming teachers has been an ongoing discussion amongst the board for over a year now. During a September meeting, Richins was working on questions for a gun carry survey and asked for the board’s input.
During the board’s meeting Feb. 21, Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson met with the board to discuss the idea and make suggestions.
According to minutes from the meeting, Anderson said the department would be willing to train those who the board chooses to carry, but the district must have a policy in place stating the training procedures and releasing the county from any liability.
The training would include gun safety, hand gun retention, range shooting and mental preparation among others. Anderson said there would also be ongoing training at no cost to the school district.
He also recommended having two school personnel trained and carrying in each building. In addition to the two teachers in each building, Anderson said there will also be an assault rifle with a locked case that was to be installed, that could only be accessed by Resource Officer Ron Keller.
Anderson said Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Captain Lynn Parker will meet with Richins to help develop the policy.
Anderson told The Star April 2 that he personally doesn’t have any concerns with the district training a couple of its teachers, just as long as they do it right.
“The Sheriff’s Office will be involved,” he said.
Jefferson Joint School District No. 251 Superintendent Chad Martin said the district hasn’t had any formal conversations regarding arming teachers. He said for rural districts it makes more sense to consider the option, but due to the district’s proximity to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Rigby Police Department, they haven’t seriously considered the option.
During the March 14, 2018 meeting, the school board approved installing cameras outside school entrances to improve school security. Despite the additions and having a school resource officer, Idaho Falls resident Jim Brook said the best option for school security was arming teachers.
“Cameras are great for reviewing afterwards,” Brook said. “But if certain people have concealed firearms, it wouldn’t be known beforehand who has them, then they could put something down quickly– if you made it public, it would act as a deterrent.”
Clark County School District No. 161 Superintendent Paula Gordon said she has spoken with Clark County Sheriff Bart May about the idea, but its not on the district’s radar to decide one way or another.