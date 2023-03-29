Members of the West Jefferson School District #253 Board of Trustees performed their quarterly review of the district’s ESSER spending plan, which was initially approved in Sept. 2021. The board chose, at the recommendation of Superintendent Shane Williams, to not make changes and move forward as planned.
As Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief allocations are federal funds given to school districts as a response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Williams stated the law directs boards to revisit the plans at their meetings and to allow feedback.
“I reach out to the PAW meetings,” Williams stated, referring to the district’s Parent Advisory Workgroup. “I get a lot of coordination and feedback.”
According to the American Rescue Plan ESSER allocations listed with the Idaho State Department of Education, West Jefferson School District received a total of $651,767 to distribute between the impact of lost instruction time and other Covid-related expenses in the district.
The district’s Local Education Agency ARP ESSER plan, shared with the public through their official document portal outlines the approved plan for the funds. This includes PPE equipment, supplies, and materials as well as facility upgrades like HVAC, filters, Windows, Door ventilation, water fountain upgrades and audio systems which allow for audible instruction.
Funds in West Jefferson will also be used to provide additional learning opportunities, the document states, such as before and after school tutoring, Saturday School, Support for Credit Recovery, Summer Learning Opportunities and Curricula and support resources such as materials and technology.
“The district will allocate funding resources, not only by number of students, but will prioritize on the at-risk level of the students or facility that needs to be addressed,” the plan states. “Remaining ESSER funds may be spent on, but not limited to . . . mentoring, combating chronic absenteeism, home visits, community collaborations, innovative staffing models, teacher mindset training, diversifying the teacher workforce, teacher bonuses, high-quality curricula, student motivation, facilities upgrades and school-based health services.”
The district’s plan further explains how it will consistently monitor student progress and the effectiveness of these strategies and interventions aimed to address gaps in learning caused by the pandemic, through regular assessment.
Business Manager Carrie DeGraw informed the board members present that the district will continue to review the plan and allow for recommendations to plan until the ESSER funds are used up. By continuing to review, she stated, the school is allowed to continue using the funds, which she stated will be available to the district until the year 2024.
