Members of the West Jefferson School District #253 Board of Trustees performed their quarterly review of the district’s ESSER spending plan, which was initially approved in Sept. 2021. The board chose, at the recommendation of Superintendent Shane Williams, to not make changes and move forward as planned.

As Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief allocations are federal funds given to school districts as a response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Williams stated the law directs boards to revisit the plans at their meetings and to allow feedback.


