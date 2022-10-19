West Jefferson High School is implementing new technology and working with counseling services to help promote safety and good mental health in their students this year, according to Principal Jeff Davis.

Davis approached the West Jefferson School District #253 Board of Trustees on Sept. 15 to discuss some of the new safety, mental health and suicide prevention strategies he had been discussing with this staff this year.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.