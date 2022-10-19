West Jefferson High School is implementing new technology and working with counseling services to help promote safety and good mental health in their students this year, according to Principal Jeff Davis.
Davis approached the West Jefferson School District #253 Board of Trustees on Sept. 15 to discuss some of the new safety, mental health and suicide prevention strategies he had been discussing with this staff this year.
One of the new strategies he introduced to the board was the use of software from See Now Tell! — Idaho, a state-monitored program which allows individuals to report anything from suspected future suicide attempts to bullying or weapon threats through a mobile app.
“Anything that is a high-risk level,” Superintendent Shane Williams said, “They have our numbers, they’ll call the principal, they’ll call Deputy Keller. You know, they get right on that.”
The program allows for the submission of anonymous tips which come in directly to administrators such as Davis and Williams. From that point, tips of concern can be handled by the appropriate parties.
“I’ve only had one, so far, that’s come across my desk,” Williams said. “It’s not utilized a lot... but we’re trying to find different ways to ensure school safety.”
Williams shared the one concerning report he had received the year before, where a student submitted an anonymous tip in which they expressed worry over the well-being of another student. He said after receiving the tip, he was able to speak with the parties mentioned and the situation easily smoothed over.
Aside from suicide prevention, Williams stated this technology can also be used to report when someone suspects there will be a weapon brought to school, or to report bullying they have either witnessed or experienced.
According to Davis, students will be trained on how to use the mobile app after staff receive training on the program as well.
West Jefferson High School is also updating its crisis and emergency plan this year, Davis said. The goal, he said, is to make sure the plan is worded well and applicable to their school and local area.
This goal came after Davis and Williams attended a Crisis Management training in June of this year. Williams stated they learned there are many different things schools deal with and administrators are doing the best they can in dealing with those issues.
Richard DeGraw, a new hire at the district with several years of counseling experience both with private clinics and in education, spoke to the board about what they can expect from his time working in West Jefferson.
DeGraw stated he specializes in cognitive behavior therapy, grief and trauma therapy, and worked in Madison School District #321 for 14 years before the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are blessed beyond measure to be able to have someone who has certain qualifications that are sought after in the private agencies,” Williams said of DeGraw.
According to Davis and and DeGraw, the high school will have a mindfulness class, a small group class of four or five kids in the winter months. This, Davis said, is because they think it would be helpful to students and teach them ways to stay focused in class during the harder winter months. This class will be targeted toward behavior and overall wellbeing, where students can work through issues they’re having at home or at school.
Davis stated they will also be training staff in QPR (Question, Persuade, Refer), which focuses on the importance of referring a high-risk individual to a mental health specialist. In the case of the school, staff would be trained to identify high-risk behaviors and be able to have a conversation with the individual, ask them questions and persuade and refer them to the mental health professionals available at the school.
