West Jefferson Honor Rolls Dec 22, 2021 High Honor Roll Seniors: Dylan Burtenshaw, Catee Dalley, Kaylee Dalling, Lindsey Dalling, Branson Engberson, Cambree Hall, Emily Lentz, Jaycee Lounsbury, Aubrey Lundholm, Kimbur Mecham, Cinthia Montalvan, McKenna Neville, Omar Noriega, Taylor Petersen, Amberlyn Reeder, Makaden Rigby, Kiyah Robins, Kazden Rogers, Peyton Scott, Hyrum Spencer, Zoe Thompson, Diana Trejo, Ny Yu.High Honor Roll Juniors: Jaylee Ball, Dayanna Bonilla, Elvis Briones, Ambrey Huskinson, Anna Parker, Bo Petersen, Brynlee Poulsen, Kraiten Ricks, Shailyn Robertson, McKenzie Romrell, Emmarene Sauer, Jordyn Torgerson.High Honor Roll Sophomores: Skyler Crandall, Kirra Falter, Anahi Figueroa Ponce, Darren Grover, Cooper Hall, Yasmin Hernandez, Sicily Jacobs, Bryndi Johnson, Bentley Lounsbury, Jonathan Mendoza, Hailey Moss, Branson Neville, Jordynn Palmer, LJ Pancheri, Ryan Rigby, Joanna Saldana, Lillian Sauer, Ethnie Shaffer, Ty Shupe, Daniel Spencer, Jamileth Vargas Chacon, Brooklyn Wagoner, Abby Wilcox, Gavin Williams, Aspen Young.High Honor Roll Freshmen: Mayli Allen, Gunner Capell, Carmindy Fennewald, Shaylin Hillman, Shirley Merrell, Zaylee Neville, Walt Pancheri, Braxton Poulsen, Desiree Rigby, Ethan Schwieder, Aubrey Sharp, Trixie Smith, Elizabeth Tafoya, Porter Thompson, Hannah Thomson, Bentlee Vadnais. Honor Roll Seniors: Eliza Anhder, Teagan Hansen, Everett Richins, Rose Vazquez, Londyn Wood.Honor Roll Juniors: Alexia Ashcraft, Blake Briggs, Jason Buxton, Brylee Egan, Crue Holdaway, Creed Jacobs, Katelynn Johnson, Sinon Kambantao, Brodee Lerwill, Keean Rogers, Taylor Mack Smith.Honor Roll Sophomores: Jaya Babcock, Benjamin Fischer.Honor Roll Freshmen: Ryker Babcock, Boone Burtenshaw, Guillermo Corona Neri, Gentrie Dever, Jason Erickson, Dax Grover, Lucas Hillman, McKinlee Hoggan, Hannah Lundholm, Hailey Perkins, Johana Rodriguez, Sonnet Scott, Tate Simmons, Cheznee Smith, Jaxson Van Eps.