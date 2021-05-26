West Jefferson High School is set to perform Descendants: The Musical through May 29. Shows began May 25 and will continue through May 29. The next performance will be at 7 p.m. May 27, with no shows taking place today, May 26. Two shows will be offered at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. both May 28 and May 29.
The performance rights to Descendants became available in Feb. of 2020 but due to COVID-19 restriction, performances were put on hold. According to a Facebook post by West Jefferson School Dist. #253, these circumstances mean that West Jefferson will be one of the first schools to perform this musical ever.
“It’s exciting and scary at the same time,” said Director Amanda Erickson. “People are familiar with the story line and music because of the movie but it’s also been taxing to do more modern choreography.”
Erickson stated that she couldn’t believe how much the students are accomplishing as she watches “kids in cowboy boots” learn how to do hip hop.
“It’s been pretty amazing,” she said. “This is the first more modern show we’ve done and I think the audience will enjoy it.”
West Jefferson High School students have been working on the production since March and tickets have been selling fast, with Erickson saying their first two performance nights were almost sold out by May 13. She expects them to have good crowds.
According to Erickson, the whole message of the production is that everyone is better together, even if everyone sees things differently.
“It’s been a great show to do, especially while I’ve been going through cancer treatments, where the message is really about unity and giving people a chance and coming together,” said Erickson. “A ton of people have stepped up to help up. We’ve had more choreographers than we’ve ever had, my mom has come out of retirement to help and Kristie Scott, the high school English director, has helped me with every show the last few years.”
Erickson said that last year as COVID-19 hit, she experienced a seizure and had to undergo a craniotomy to remove a brain tumor. She was diagnosed with Anaplastic oligodendroglioma. According to the National Cancer Institute, oligodendroglioma at stage three, Erickson’s stage, are cancerous fast-growing central nervous system tumors, meaning it begins in the brain or spinal cord.
“I’ve healed a ton from the craniotomy but every treatment of chemo get’s more challenging,” she stated. “Everybody has piled in and helped so much. The kids are just awesome and they’re doing whatever it takes to make a great show, and committing. It’s so fun to watch them. They never skip a beat when I’m having a hard time.”
Erickson said with her diagnosis, she could live a year, a decade or for a long time, but that never once has she been in want with how supportive the community has been both with helping her and the musical.
As preparations continue with the musical getting closer, Erickson said the best part has been watching the kids improve and stretch their abilities.
“The student that plays Jay, he killed it on his dance audition,” she recalled. “We’ve been pushing him and all the kids – they’re all just doing such a great job – but Josh really came out of left field.”
Tickets are available online through a Google form link on the West Jefferson School District #253 Facebook page. Once tickets are requested, they will be held at the door the night of the performance for payment with either cash or check.