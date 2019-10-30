The Idaho State Department of Education has awarded West Jefferson School District No. 253 more than $7,000 for a high temperature washer. The washer will be located at West Jefferson Elementary.
West Jefferson is among 19 schools throughout the state receiving grants through State Department of Education (SDE) Child Nutrition Programs. SDE awarded more than $125,000 in federal grant funding to help the schools to purchase new equipment for their National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs, Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra announced Oct. 17.
“Thanks to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Equipment Grant, schools across Idaho will improve their food service with new equipment ranging from freezers and dishwashers to a salad bar and massive mixers,” Ybarra said, according to a news release.
SDE reports the application process was competitive, with 23 School Food Authorities (SFAs) submitting grant applications totaling more than $170,697 in equipment requests. Consideration was given to SFAs that had not received previous equipment grants and schools with a high percentage of students who are eligible for free and reduced price meals.
Grant awards are contingent upon availability of U.S. Department of Agriculture funds. More information about Child Nutrition Programs and SDE grant opportunities can be found at www.sde.idaho.gov.