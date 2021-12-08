West Jefferson School Dist. #253 is redrawing the district’s trustee zone equalization map.
During their school board meeting on Nov. 23, the board discussed the new zones and what changes have been made since the growth in Hamer, Terreton and Mud Lake.
According to the West Jefferson School Dist. #253 Trustee Zone Legal Description, the total district population is approximately 2,290.
Superintendent Shane Williams stated, once the 2020 census data was available, he sat down with the board clerk, Carrie DeGraw, and they went through the information to determine if a rezoning was required.
Williams clarified that this is just for school trustee elections and not for elementary school zones.
Williams stated they submitted their first draft of changes to the zones on Nov. 12, which was the deadline.
State law states the Idaho State Board of Education can deny a proposal of trustee zones, and a school board has 45 days to submit a revised proposal. Once the state board has approved the trustee zone plan, the school board then ratifies it.
In this case, that happened, so Williams discussed how they are currently going about redrawing the zone boundaries with the school board.
Because of the 2020 Census, trustee zones have to be changed to be within 10% of the highest zone, as stated by DeGraw.
“When we initially looked at the list after the census, it showed we were about 10% off from each zone, so we had to redraw our district zone boundaries,” said DeGraw.
According to Idaho State law, school districts are required to redo the zones every ten years. State law requires that each zone have approximately the same population.
Williams mentioned that when they were drawing the new zones, they needed to stay on the lines that were drawn by the census, as the state does not want zone changes to cut through census boundaries.
DeGraw mentioned it has been a difficult process this year because the census was delayed due to Covid. Normally, the school would be able to print the map off on a spreadsheet, however, Degraw stated this year they had to go into the map online and click on every block to know how many residents lived there.
The process is difficult, DeGraw said, because the census data is only as good as those who filled it out. DeGraw gave an example, stating they know Terreton has more people than the map is showing, but by law they have to use the map.
“At the end of the day, we want a balanced voice,” Williams said.