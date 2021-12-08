The West Jefferson School Dist. #253 school board ratified giving their Recruiting and Retainment grant to the classified employees of the district.
Earlier in fall 2021, Governor Brad Little sent out a grant, known as the Recruiting and Retainment grant for substitute teachers.
Little sent out a portion of the grant during Sept., and then the second portion was just received in Nov. at the school district. However, all of the funds need to be spent by Dec. 15.
Superintendent Shane Williams stated he looked at the allowable costs, and looking into state grants, it’s easier to have one or two smaller things than to have one big group to go through.
According to Williams, the classified employees qualify for this grant. Williams stated other districts have put their grant towards their classified employees as a one-time thank you. For the classified employees, Williams mentioned they are choosing to work for the school district during a time where it’s hard to find employees, and they are choosing this over other jobs.
“Sometimes they choose to work in the schools because they value our mission, they value working with kids, and we want to reward them,” said Williams.
Williams stated they have gone out to all classified employees and given them $317, and he was looking to have it ratified by the board.
This grant does not go to administrators or the superintendent, according to Williams, and if they don’t use the grant the money goes away and is given to other school districts.
“This is just one of those times, based on the money that was available, we want to push it out to our certified teachers,” Williams said.
The ratifying of it just gives the board’s stamp approval, saying it’s what they wanted to do, Williams said.
According to Williams, there were employees who reached out and said they accidentally received extra money and there was gratitude for what they received.
“Here’s a little bit of extra and thank you for working for us,” Williams said.
The governor’s grant was intended to give it to those who sacrifice the most for doing this job, Williams mentioned.
The board unanimously ratified to give the grant to the classified employees.