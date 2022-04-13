During their March 17 meeting, the Board of Trustees for West Jefferson School District 253 provided their patrons with updates regarding multiple projects which were accepted with their $1.5 million bond.
According to the board agenda for their March 17 meeting, the district has completed the upgrades to their security camera system across all four schools. According to Board Clerk Carrie DeGraw, the district upgraded cameras for the indoor and outdoor portions of Hamer Elementary, Terreton Elementary, West Jefferson Middle School and West Jefferson High School.
“It keeps the kids safer,” DeGraw said. “Our secretaries are very impressed with the high quality of these cameras, and can now see who is at the door from their desks.”
According to the document regarding the camera upgrades which was given at the meeting, titled Camera System Upgrade — Final Breakdown, this system allows school administration and the school resource officer to access the camera feed remotely.
The breakdown also stated the upgrades were paid for with money from the bond which passed in August of 2021. The final cost of the upgrades totaled $81,002.
The district also stated at their March 17 meeting that they would be moving forward with upgrades to their auditorium by approving the withdrawal of $30,000 to pay for an updated sound system.
According to DeGraw, the district’s goal is to proceed with the auditorium upgrades in small parts at a time, to help reduce the costs. A document titled Action Item — Auditorium Sound Project 3.17.22, which was provided at the March 17 meeting, states that the district originally allocated $250,000 of the bond money to aid in upgrading the auditorium.
The $30,000 will cover the costs for an upgraded sound mixer, a digital sound box that will be accessible from the stage, speakers, microphones and all of the required cabling, according to the auditorium document.
DeGraw stated that there will be further upgrades to come in the auditorium, including upgrades to the lighting, a general remodeling of the auditorium, and a screen and throw projector system for sets.
“When we ran this bond, we ran it with the unclear nature of construction costs,” DeGraw said. “We go from one day to the next not quite sure what we will be doing.”
Due to the unclear nature of construction and roofing costs, which DeGraw claimed have nearly tripled since the bond was passed, the district is looking for options to keep their project costs low. Degraw stated any money left over in the budget for the auditorium will be dedicated to the the roofing portion of their projects.
In early March, the district began requesting bids from roofing companies to replace the roofs on the competition gym, the high school and the high school gym. The roofs, according to DeGraw, are a top priority for the school district.
“They really do need to be repaired,” DeGraw said. “If they aren’t we will see more leakage, and one of the roofs already has a leak, and we want to repair this in order to reduce the water damage inside of the buildings.”
According to DeGraw, the district still plans to finish the roofing repairs during the upcoming summer season, despite receiving only one bid from Brigg’s Construction for $589,405 and rejecting it at a special meeting called on March 30.
“We couldn’t swallow that amount,” DeGraw said. “It was nearly a third of our bond.”
Instead, DeGraw stated that the board is now seeking semi-formal bids. She stated that the board believes they only received a single bid due to the difficulty some contractors may have in acquiring the specific materials that their specifications requested.
To remedy this situation, DeGraw stated that the board is now looking into alternatives to those roofing materials and will ask at least three companies to submit bids.
In other news, West Jefferson School District approved the purchase of 65 Chromebook computers at their March 17 meeting, a purchase which totaled $26,000 to be paid through the district’s general technology account.
According to DeGraw, the district makes a similar purchase every year due to the computers being kept by the graduating students.
“We are a one-to-one technology school,” DeGraw said. “That means there is a chromebook for every student in the district. If the student pays the protection fee on their device all four years of high school, they get tot keep their device after graduation.”
The 65 purchased devices will be new devices for the incoming freshman, she stated, as well as replacements for older devices with outdated or inoperable software and devices damaged beyond repair.