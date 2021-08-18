In a June meeting, the West Jefferson School Dist. #253 school board approved a camera purchase to start the process of replacing and updating their camera system. They are currently running fiber-optic cables through the buildings and setting up hubs that will allow for upgraded technology options, cameras included.
According to Superintendent Shane Williams, after looking at the options of only replacing several cameras now and others later, the district would like to replace all cameras now and do it while the fiber lines are being pulled. This will save the district labor costs since the project can be completed all at once.
Williams stated it was initially discussed that this project would be attached to the bond projects, however, there are other safety projects such as door locks and an internal communication system that will take up that estimated amount. Between the technology budget and plant facility funds, this project can be completed at this time instead of two separate installations.
Williams stated this will allow their camera systems to be accessed remotely by the administration and by their resource officer. The fiber optics that are going up in each school will allow for the cameras to be viewed from the superintendent’s phone or through SRO. Currently, the school does not have that ability.
The quote that was given for Ubiquiti Cameras consists of an estimate for $41,998 for the equipment, and an estimate of $38,900 for labor and cable, which is expected to be less. This total is $80,898, which the board has already approved $11,988 towards this.
The board members discussed inflation prices and how this will also affect the purchase and installation of the cameras.
The board ultimately unanimously approved the purchase of the cameras and for the work to be completed all at once.
After the purchase of cameras was approved, Williams then moved on to discussing the bond election that will be coming up on August 31.
Williams reiterated the board approved to move ahead with the remodel projects they discussed in April.
The proposed projects are as follows:
• Safety Upgrades
• Roof Replacements (Main Gym, High School Roof, High School Gym)
• H.S. Old Gymnasium—(Bleachers, Floor, Commons Area for Students)
• Auditorium (Lighting and Electrical)
• Track Rebuild (Update Markings to Meet NFHS Regulations)
• Parking Lot Projects (Asphalt Repair, Events Parking)
• General Building Remodel (Interior and Exterior of Buildings)
According to Williams, it will be a $1.5 million on a five year bond with an interest rate of 1%.
Williams mentioned the Bond Levy Equalization Support Program-Subsidy will pay approximately 20% of the principal and interest on this Bond, which will save the district almost $348,736.
Larry Soderquist discussed with the board various projects that are being proposed, such as the high school roof gym because of leaks, repairing the track, as well as touching on the other projects on the list.
“That’s why I came to you guys is to discuss this,” said Soderquist. “The list is endless.”
Soderquist stated in his opinion, the roofs are a top priority. However, he has had difficulty getting companies to commit to a bid.
Williams stated even if they choose not to do the bond at this time, these things aren’t just going away.
According to Williams, the bullet points that he has presented are the priority. The safety, with the security system and the door locks, that is one area that Williams would like to hit right away. But then roof replacements is the next one on the list.
“We want all of these things to happen,” said Williams. “With the news that construction costs are curbing down just a little bit, that’s promising.”
Williams stated he thinks the district would be further behind if they do not move forward with this bond and work on these projects.
For those interested in voting, Absentee ballots can be requested at www.jcgov.us/215/elections before 5 p.m. on August 20. Absentee Ballots must be returned to the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office no later than 8 p.m. on August 31. Polling locations can be found at Hamer Elementary School, Monteview Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints or the Terreton Senior Citizen Center.
Williams then presented to the board the plan to apply for ESSER funds through the template that all Local Education Agency (LEA) need to complete before receiving funds.
At the beginning of the discussion, Williams made it clear the funds cannot be used on buildings.
Williams stated the board needs to reach out to their stakeholders to go over the form they will send in pertaining as to how the district will spend their funds.
The form will need to be completed by October 1 in order for it to be reviewed and funds to be received.