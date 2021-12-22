Superintendent Shane Williams stated the school district will be putting out an RFQ for bond projects during the week of Dec. 20. This will then allow them to finalize the RFQ before the next board meeting on Jan. 20.
Williams was providing the school board with an update that his plan is to have an architect come in solely for remodeling projects, specifically the gym and the auditorium in the high school.
According to Williams, the architect is not coming in to decide any new projects.
However, when the board moves into those stages of discussion moving forward, both the architect and construction team can help with future projects.
Williams explained that architects and construction groups are separate entities; one designs and the other sees the project through.
As the school board meets with the construction manager to go over the projects, the board was also looking to have an upgraded PA system and sound system.
According to Williams, he has been able to visit other schools to look at their systems.
Williams stated there is an audio portion and a video portion, and the school Williams went and looked at they only had the audio, but another school district had audio and video. Williams asked the board if they wanted audio only or audio and video.
The board asked if Williams had sent out a survey to the teachers about their thoughts, and Williams said he has not asked them yet.
There were some teachers who addressed Williams, feeling as though the video would be like spying on them, and other teachers felt that there should be cameras in the classroom. Williams stated he has seen both sides of the argument.
At the end of the day, Williams asked if it was a teacher’s decision, or a safety option.
“The purpose of the audio system is to increase safety, that allows better communication to the office and there are emergency response buttons,” Williams said.
Williams clarified to the board that the audio system will be going in, adding the video portion is up for discussion.
The board then discussed when the video would be on in the classroom, and what would impact the teacher’s personal time.
The video would also make the teachers more mindful of what they say, the board also mentioned.
Williams mentioned to the board that if a student is gone from school, there are ways the video could record the classroom for those students.
“I think we need to protect kids more than we protect teachers,” Williams said. “It’s for the safety of the kids.”
Williams stated, if teachers are doing things outside of the code of ethics, then they should be fired.
The board discussed whether teachers should be allowed to pick and choose whether they wanted a camera in their classroom, and Williams pointed out there could be potential problems.
Cameras could also improve student behavior, which was something the board mentioned.
Williams stated there are two different companies he is looking at for the audio portion of the security system, but the camera system is still up for discussion.
The board will be able to use their ESSER funds to purchase the audio and camera system. Williams stated he will look further into the board’s budget for this project.