In an effort to remain competitive, the Board of Trustees for West Jefferson School District #253 approved a $15 per day increase for substitute teachers within the district.

At the Sept. 15 Board meeting, Superintendent Shane Williams proposed an increase in pay for district substitute teachers, which he stated was due to both inflation and the longer school days implemented at the start of this academic year.

