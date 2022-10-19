In an effort to remain competitive, the Board of Trustees for West Jefferson School District #253 approved a $15 per day increase for substitute teachers within the district.
At the Sept. 15 Board meeting, Superintendent Shane Williams proposed an increase in pay for district substitute teachers, which he stated was due to both inflation and the longer school days implemented at the start of this academic year.
“It’s in the budget to do it,” Williams said, addressing board concerns of the districts ability sustain the increase. “If it’s not, the option is no-one.”
Initially, the district paid substitutes from $80 to $90 a day, dependent on their teaching certification status, ensuring those who have received their teaching certificates were recognized for the time and effort put into certification.
The proposal for the increase came in two parts. Williams proposed the pay for non-certified substitutes be raised to $95 a day and certified substitute pay be raised to $105 a day. Additionally, he proposed an extra $15 a day be added to long-term substitutes after 8 consecutive days.
The proposal was met with some concern from board member Nedra Perkins as to whether the district could sustain the pay increase amid the inflation affecting various aspects of the district’s expenses.
One of the factors considered when creating the increase proposal, according to Board Clerk Carrie DeGraw, was the loss of Fridays as a working day. She stated since the district shortened their week to not include Fridays, they would in turn be saving quite a bit of money on substitutes as Friday was, historically, the most popular day for teachers to request subs.
DeGraw also informed the board that only about 10 people were signed with the district as substitute teachers and only about three were certified.
“We would like to keep it worth their time,” Williams said.
He stated there have been long-term substitutes in the district who have requested the be removed from the list due to better paying opportunities outside of the district.
Another factor which contributed to the decision to request an increase, DeGraw stated, was what the hourly rate for teacher subs became after the district moved to an eight-and-half hour day. She stated the hourly rate for a teaching sub became less than the rate for a substitute paraprofessional.
Following the approval, the broken-down hourly rate based on a 8.5 hour day for a non-certified substitute went from roughly $9.41 an hour to $11.18 an hour — and after an eight-day period of long-term subbing, that rate breaks down to approximately $12.94 an hour. For certified substitutes, the rate went from roughly $10.59 an hour to about $12.35 an hour with an increase to about $14.12 an hour after eight days of a long-term job.
The new rate shouldn’t be an issue to sustain, DeGraw stated at the meeting. She said what the district actually sees a lot of teachers helping each other out during their prep hours if someone needs to come in late or leave early.
In fact, Williams stated he himself and other district employees have stepped in during those situations to ease the load and the need to call in substitutes in the first place.
“We are doing everything we can to not just say, ‘hey, lets just shell out money to people,’” Williams said.
