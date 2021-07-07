West Jefferson School Dist. #253 Superintendent Shane Williams discussed the 2020-2021 school year budget as well as the 2021-2022 upcoming school year budget in their school board meeting held June 17.
Superintendent Williams stated their auditor asks that they do an amended budget of the current school year and then have a proposed budget for 2021-2022 school year.
“When we looked at the amended report a year ago at this time, we had a holdback that was absolute,” said Superintendent Williams. “It stated we should plan for a 1% cut for the 2019-2020 school year as well as a 5% cut for the 2020-2021 school year.”
According to Superintendent Williams, the legislation did go back into session this year and did not do the 5% holdback, so the district received more money into their budget than was originally anticipated.
Superintendent Williams stated the allocation of COVID money was to use for the backfill during the 2019-2020 school year.
“On the one hand, it feels like people might think there is a lot of COVID money,” said Williams. “But really, we have enough to operate, but it’s not what the public thinks. A lot of our state money was reduced and we were asked to backfill with the COVID money.”
Williams stated the environment they created in last years budget was there was going to be a 1% holdback in April of last year, so they decided to reduce staff partially because of COVID, just so they were where they needed to be within their budget.
According to Williams, the problem with the COVID money is the school had to use it at a certain time for certain things, there was less flexibility.
“We have more funding than we’ve had in past years,” said Williams.
Williams related it to having a full meal, that it’s like having all of the parts of the meal, but there are certain requirements as to what parts of the meal you can eat and at what times you can eat them.
Williams stated when House Bill 388 was passed, no monies are allowed to be withdrawn from the stabilization fund between July 2021 and June 2023. So instead of schools having that fund as a safety net, there is no certainty as to what the upcoming school year’s budget will be.
“We don’t know what the exact amount is or isn’t,” said Williams. “We have a full allocation, but how we can use it seems to be changing when federal funds are involved.”
Williams stated they are grateful for the money, the school just doesn’t know when or how or if it’s going to come in.
“We are investing in our kids lives and the local economy,” said Williams. “We are not ungrateful, but with so many unknowns, that is the part that makes it really challenging to make a clear and concise budget.”