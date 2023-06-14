The West Jefferson School District Board of Trustees has voted on the next academic year’s calendar and have chose a schedule based on semesters, moving away from the district’s past of trimester schedules.

According to Superintendent Shane Williams, the conversation for the switch came about for two reasons; attendance and greater access to online options.


