The West Jefferson School District Board of Trustees has voted on the next academic year’s calendar and have chose a schedule based on semesters, moving away from the district’s past of trimester schedules.
According to Superintendent Shane Williams, the conversation for the switch came about for two reasons; attendance and greater access to online options.
“We wanted to strengthen our virtual and online options,” Williams said. “We already do IDLA classes, but those classes are based on semesters, so there’s a scheduling conflict.”
The district’s board, he said, was interested in strengthening the average daily attendance (ADA). One of the greater options they saw to attract students to attend classes was by offering more online options.
“We felt there were more positives in aligning our schedule to match the online options,” Williams stated.
A shift like this, however, has both positive and negative outcomes which the district, Williams said, hopes to address.
“There’s always pros and cons, and the majority of those who were against was because they wanted longer class periods.”
Longer class periods, he explained, are typically utilized by classes known as “project classes,” which are typically Career Technical courses. According to Williams, no solution solves every issue, so making a school schedule is a balance game.
He stated the majority of districts in Idaho use semesters instead of trimesters. With this in mind, he said, other CTE courses or project classes have been successful, so there are ways to overcome the shorter class periods.
Williams stated West Jefferson already offered core classes English and Math all three trimesters. However, Science was offered only two of the three. He stated moving to semesters would help students on their standardized testing scores as they would now be able to take all three core classes all year round.
“All in all,” he said, “ those who mentioned, or had concerns, came to the board to talk about them. And there were a handful, maybe less. Overwhelmingly, the staff are excited to move into this new schedule.”
