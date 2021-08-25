West Jefferson School Dist. #253 discussed their Safe-Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan during their school board meeting on July 22. These plans are part of a condition for receiving ARP ESSER funds for each Local Education Agency (LEA).
According to the Department of Education, all Idaho LEAs must complete this Safe-Return to In-Person Instruction Checklist and post it on their website with their Back-to-School Plan by August 2.
This plan will consist of:
• Safe-Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan
• West Jefferson School Dist. #253 Safe-Return to School Plan
According to the Safe-Return to In-Person checklist, as put out by the State of Idaho Department of Education, West Jefferson School Dist. #253 will follow the Mitigation Strategies Information Required to be included in the LEA’s Plan.
The checklist explicitly states, having a Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan is a condition of receiving ARP ESSER funds for each LEA.
Superintendent Shane Williams stated when looking at social media, there are different views of concerned people on both sides of the argument when it comes to COVID vaccinations, masks, any of those types of things can get the public upset.
According to Williams, the school plan has the same elements as last year’s plan.
“We want to make sure that we are focusing on having students in person and following the safety protocols,” said Williams. “We want to balance it a little more though with still having our attendance policy a little stronger than last year’s. Not just, if you are sick, stay home. We want kids to be coming to school.”
Williams stated these plans are fluid and can be changed at any time, so that’s why it feels like the plans don’t have to be as strict. The plans are just addressing the strategies and including information about the school’s policies for each strategy.
According to Williams, they are going to keep the same philosophies they had about COVID last year into this upcoming school year. Williams stated the school will educate the employees and students about the vaccine, but they will not mandate it nor the masks.
These plans will replace what the school district originally called their “COVID” plan from the previous school year.
According to the Safe-Return school plan, these are the Guiding Principles:
• Keep our students and staff healthy and safe.
• Balance the health/safety of students with the social/emotional well-being of students to attend school in a face-to-face environment.
• Build a plan that provides flexibility, adaptability, and options for our patrons and staff.
• Work with parents and have clear lines of communication.
• Our plan will be reviewed with board members and stakeholders bi-annually.
The board unanimously approved the Back-to-School plan and it will be implemented immediately.