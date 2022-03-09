West Jefferson School District #253 began requesting bids for roofing of various buildings in the district this week as a part of the many projects accepted with their $1.5 million bond.
The school district outlined in their bond information flyer that they intend to replace the roofs on the competition gym, the high school, and the high school gym.
There is no specific damage to the roofs in question, however, according to Patti Bingham, Business Manager for the district, the roofs suffer from regular wear and tear.
Most of the buildings’ roofs have not been updated or repaired for a long time, according to Bingham, which make them a high priority for this years’ bond projects. The competition gym, according to West Jefferson’s Superintendent Shane Williams, hasn’t been replaced since it was first built in 1996.
Facilities maintenance is generally set to a rotating schedule of repairs, said Bingham. The district will often repair what they can on any given year, but is generally unable to address every aspect that requires attention.
According to Williams and Bingham, the State Department does not typically give districts money for roof or parking lot repairs, but instead focuses on funding heating and other electrical needs, which is why the district relies heavily on its patrons.
“Many repairs are covered by our patrons,” said Bingham. “We’ve got good patrons who do as much as they can afford. We don’t like to ask too much of them. They stay on top of things as they deteriorate.”
The district does have a need for extensive building repairs, and hope that the money in their bond will be able to cover a good portion of it, Bingham stated.
“With construction costs as unpredictable as they are, we want to get as much done as we can,” said Williams about the projects that were originally proposed to come with the bond.
According to Williams, the high priority projects that come with this bond are the roof replacements, safety upgrades, updates to the high school gymnasium and auditorium upgrades.
Besides needing a new roof, the old high school gymnasium also requires upgrades to the floor and bleachers, which haven’t been updated since the gym was built sometime in the late 70’s, Williams stated.
The district does perform yearly maintenance to the gym floors, but they hope to make the high school more suitable for Physical Education classes, according to Williams. He stated that they also want to set up lines for the various different sports that are taught in P.E. classes such as pickleball and badminton.
“We are grateful for our community,” Williams said. “We couldn’t do anything without them. All our local patrons help maintain our facilities and allowed us to pass this bond.”