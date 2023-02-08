The Board of Trustees for West Jefferson School District #253 voted to approve the language for their supplemental levy renewal at a special meeting held Jan. 10. The amount they are asking for is $360,000 a year for two years.

Superintendent Shane Williams shared with the public the approved resolutions sent to Jefferson county following the Jan. 10 meeting. The levy will be up for election on March 14 for the patrons of the West Jefferson School District.


