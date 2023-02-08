The Board of Trustees for West Jefferson School District #253 voted to approve the language for their supplemental levy renewal at a special meeting held Jan. 10. The amount they are asking for is $360,000 a year for two years.
Superintendent Shane Williams shared with the public the approved resolutions sent to Jefferson county following the Jan. 10 meeting. The levy will be up for election on March 14 for the patrons of the West Jefferson School District.
“The Supplemental Levy will not increase,” Williams stated on January 19, referring to the district’s current levy passed in 2021 for the same amount.
According to an informational packet published to the district’s website, the levy will fund the current operation levels and help offset the cost of increases. It will also allow the district to offer competitive salaries for teachers to help attract and retain qualified educators.
As Williams stated in the December meeting with the board, about 85% of the district’s funding is applied toward staff salaries and benefits while the supplemental levy accounts for around seven percent of the district’s general funds.
The supplemental levy has allowed the district to offer competitive wages and benefits to teachers, 70 percent of whom commute to Terreton each day, Williams stated in December. This, he said, has increased the teaching staff’s overall quality and allowed the district to retain them despite the commute.
West Jefferson’s history of proposing supplemental levies began in the autumn of 2012, according to their informational packet.
In November of 2012, West Jefferson proposed a supplemental levy for $300,000, which passed with 63% of the vote. Up until March of 2021, the district continued to ask for levies of $300,000; the amount in the 2021 election increased to $360,000 where it will remain this cycle.
According to accepted resolution for the levy, the estimated annual cost to the taxpayer on the proposed levy is about $118 per $100,000 of taxable value per year. This is based on current conditions.
The tax impact chart published with the information packet shows this amount is actually less than the tax impact of previous levies in the district. In 2016 and 2017, the tax impact per $100,000 of taxable value was $148. In subsequent years, the impact decreased to $137, $132, $124 and $118.
In 2021 and 2022, the tax impact increased to $142 per $100,000, but has now dropped to $118 once again. Combined with other tax-impacting expenses including facilities and current bond projects, the total tax impact the district will have on patrons with the proposed levy will be $316 per $100,000.
For the levy to pass on March 14 it will require a simple majority to vote in its favor. A simple majority is 50 percent plus one vote.
This levy is one of three district-proposed questions scheduled for the March 14 election. Ririe Joint School District #252 is also proposing a levy for $290,000 a year for two years. These funds will go to help with various projects including the acquisition of a Student Resource Office, curriculum, salaries and bus fuel.
Jefferson Joint School District #251 has proposed 2 separate bonds, which together total $80 million. One bond, for $75 million lists projects such as the construction of a new Rigby Middle School, conversion of the current RMS into an expansion of Rigby High School campus and a Career Technical Center. The second bond asks for $5 million to build a gym near or at Roberts Elementary School.
