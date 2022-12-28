The Board of Trustees for West Jefferson School District #253 will hold a special meeting in January to approve a levy resolution for the renewal of the district’s supplemental levy according to Board Clerk Carrie DeGraw at the Dec. 15 Board meeting.

According to DeGraw, she and Superintendent Shane Williams have been working with a Bond lawyer because of the new disclosures for levies and bonds.


