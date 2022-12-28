The Board of Trustees for West Jefferson School District #253 will hold a special meeting in January to approve a levy resolution for the renewal of the district’s supplemental levy according to Board Clerk Carrie DeGraw at the Dec. 15 Board meeting.
According to DeGraw, she and Superintendent Shane Williams have been working with a Bond lawyer because of the new disclosures for levies and bonds.
“We have to make sure we meet those qualifications,” DeGraw stated, following with the intent to have a special meeting at the beginning of January to approve a levy resolutions which can be submitted to the county on time for the March election.
At the meeting, Williams shared the levy renewal proposal with the board, which asks to renew the existing supplemental levy for $360,000 to augment the district’s general operations fund.
Approximately 85 percent of he district’s funding goes toward staff salaries and benefits, and the supplemental levy accounts for approximately seven percent of the district’s general funds, according to Williams proposal.
He stated the levy has allowed the district to offer teachers a competitive salary and benefits package, which has increased the teaching staff’s overall quality and allowed them to retain teachers while most of them commute each day for work.
Williams stated with this next levy he hopes to also be able to bump up salaries for certified staff, including department heads and bus drivers, to help them retain those staff members while inflation continues to go up.
Without a levy, he indicated the district would be left with state funding to pay teachers and staff and would take away their advantage to offer the salaries they do resulting in the loss of teachers.
The proposal for $360,000 matches the last supplemental levy the district asked for in March of 2021, despite the boards previous discussion of lowering the amount.
“Even if we dropped it a little bit, we don’t know what the legislative session is going to be,” Williams said. “We don’t know if — there’s talk that discretionary money will be given for classified staff to have higher pay. Right now, all of our classified staff are not funded at a professional level from the state.”
What they felt, with the increase in inflation, it would be best to leave the amount as it is. Williams did mention, however, that due to the increase in property taxes, it did drop the levy amount from $324 to $316 per hundred thousand dollars. He stated this did mean the overall impact on the taxpayers will reduce regardless.
Since November of 2012, West Jefferson has taken a supplemental levy for $300,000 until March of 2021 where they requested $360,000 according to the proposal presented to the board.
“I know our teachers of have been appreciative of this, as have our classified staff,” Williams said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.