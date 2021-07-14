West Jefferson sixth grader attends Junior Olympics in Texas

West Jefferson Middle School student Bella Spencer has been selected to compete in the Junior Olympics in Houston, Texas on Saturday, July 17, through Sunday, July 25. The Junior Olympics are held annually, but the location changes.
Bella is the daughter of Michelle and {span}David Spencer; she is the middle of seven children. {span}Her grandparents are Keland and Gisele Draney of Rexburg and David and Karen Spencer of Rigby. {/span}{/span}
Bella stated this is her first year competing in the Junior Olympics. She will be competing in the 1500 M and the 800 M.
According to Bella, her fastest mile is 4:09, and her fastest 800 is 2:27.
“I’ve been running since I was little,” said Bella. I really like running because it teaches you to work hard and it’s also just enjoyable to run. I did the 1500 M and the 800 M because I like doing distance. I normally win when I run my races.”
Bella stated she isn’t sure which one is her favorite, she really likes them both, so they’re about even.
“I’m really looking forward to running the race,” Bella said. “I want to win.”
Bella’s mom, Michelle, stated she has coached cross country and track for about seven years, so Bella has kind of grown up in the atmosphere.
“She’s always talked about running,” said Michelle. “She started running cross country in second grade. This is her first year competing in track, and she has far surpassed her goals. She would have won high school state with her times.”
Michelle stated Bella is extremely competitive and will give everything she has in order to win.
“She just has a competitive nature,” Michelle said. “That’s how she’s been ever since she was little.”
Michelle mentioned Bella has grown up on a dairy farm, and started getting up early at the age of seven to start helping. This helped Bella to realize she can do hard things.
“I look forward to seeing her have fun,” said Michelle. “To see her fulfill her potential. She is just so competitive that she’s been far ahead of her competition this year, and so I’m really excited to see what she can do.”
When asked about one of the biggest lessons she’s learned, Bella stated to always think positive and do good before your race; just don’t think about the down, think about the up.
Those interested in watching Bella compete can tune in to flotrack.org.