During the West Jefferson School Dist. #253 school board meeting held July 22, the school board unanimously approved the purchase of scoreboards for both the softball and baseball fields. The quote from Varsity Score Boards was for $6,770.
According to the quote given by Varsity Score Boards, the scoreboard will be four feet tall and eight feet long. However, the installation and electrical work were not included in the quote.
Superintendent Shane William stated a group of parents whose children play on the softball team wanted to raise money for a scoreboard for the softball field. This effort included many parents interested in helping. Parents that have reached out and met with Mr. Hadley have been Janice Wilcox, Becky Mecham, and Travis Johnson.
Williams stated it was decided to raise money for both the softball and baseball teams to get scoreboards for each field. The parents and students on the teams raised the money through concessions at the district softball tournament, hosting an alumni softball & baseball game, and receiving donations. Westmark Credit Union also donated $4,500 to go towards the purchase of the scoreboards and they will have a logo placed on the sponsorship board for this generous donation.
Williams mentioned since the district will be purchasing the scoreboards and the amount will exceed the $5,000 amount, the school board is required to approve the purchase. Donations will cover the cost of the purchase.
According to the board, any extra donations will go toward improvements to the softball field.
The board unanimously approved to purchase two scoreboards for both the baseball and the softball fields.