In Jefferson County, baseball and softball seasons have finished districts over the course of May 12 and 13.
West Jefferson softball coach Raquel Torgerson stated that she was proud of her athletes for being District Champions on May 13. The State Championship Tournament starts May 22.
Torgerson has been the coach for 23 years. She stated that when she became the coach, at the time there wasn’t a girls fastpitch team, and the principal asked her while she was finishing serving her Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saint mission if she would be willing to come back and coach.
“I’m proud of these girls,” said Torgerson. “I’m proud of them for helping to focus on their team and not themselves.”
Torgerson stated that at the beginning of the season the team set the goals of being district champs and practicing to sharpen their skills to be able to reach their goals.
“They’re not only learning how to handle adversity and success, but this can help them in their future lives,” said Torgerson.
West Jefferson Baseball Coach Porter Burtenshaw stated that even though his seniors missed their junior year due to the COVID pandemic, he could not be more proud of their progress when speaking on this year’s varsity season.
“I’m proud of my varsity team,” said Burtenshaw. “They came a long way in a year.”
Burtenshaw stated that they had all of the talent to be a great team, it was the situation they were placed in due to COVID that they were unable to spend lots of time on the field the previous year.
According to Burtenshaw, even though they didn’t win every game, they still had a perfect season as far as progress and growth in his players.
Burtenshaw stated that he has been the coach for three years. When he signed up to be the coach, there wasn’t anyone else signed up at the time, and he didn’t want the program to be taken away.
“My plan is to turn our baseball program into a winning program,” said Burtenshaw.
Results from the District Tournament are as follows:
* vs. Team (win/loss, final score)
West Jefferson Softball: vs. North Fremont (W, 8-6), vs. MVP (W, 17-2), vs. Firth (W, 11-0)
West Jefferson Baseball: No District score
Rigby Softball: vs. Idaho Falls (L, 4-1)
Rigby Baseball: No District score
Ririe Softball: No District score
Efforts made by The Jefferson Star to contact coaches from Rigby and Ririe were unsuccessful.