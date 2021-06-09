West Jefferson School Dist. #253 softball team took second place at State tournament on May 21 and 22. The team played a total of six games over the course of two days.
Softball coach Raquel Torgerson stated that her girls went into state knowing that they needed to take one game at a time.
“You can’t jump ahead there because you have to face the game you’re playing,” said Torgerson. “They had the top three teams in the same bracket. We played Malad, and we had some mistakes that cost us the game, and we knew that we had to play right after and keep going.”
Torgerson stated that she felt like her girls were able to put off the loss with Malad and play New Plymouth right after, which helped to keep them alive for the next game.
According to Torgerson, when her team found out that they had placed second in the state, they knew that what they had done hadn’t been done before in their program.
“I think after the game was over, they had put in their best effort and did what was capable in their reach,” said Torgerson. “They took it and they were proud of it.”
Torgerson stated that being the second place team in the whole state of Idaho was pretty amazing. The softball program had never received a second place trophy until now.
“They made history, just in a different sense,” said Torgerson.
Torgerson stated that she is looking forward to next year’s season after this season’s success. She has seven juniors who will be coming in next year as seniors. The lineup didn’t really change, which Torgerson stated is great for the coming season.
“We’re already looking forward to seeing what we can do for next year,” said Torgerson.
Results from the State tournaments are as follows:
West Jefferson: vs. Nampa Christian (W, 12-4); vs. Malad (L, 10-3); vs. New Plymouth (W, 9-0); vs. St. Maries (W, 8-2); vs. Bear Lake (W, 4-15), Malad (L, 13-3).