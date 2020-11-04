With Idaho’s move back into Stage 3 of the Rebound Idaho Plan, West Jefferson School Board of Trustees updated their school COVID-19 response plan.
In the green level, which is defined by minimal community transmission, added guidelines indicated that those who have a member of their household with a positive COVID-19 test will be required to follow a minimum of seven days in isolation with 14 days being strongly recommended.
If someone has had close contact (within six feet for more than 15 minutes) with a confirmed COVID-19 test, the district will identify those who may be affected and track symptoms for ten days. The plan states that if symptoms appear in any individual under symptom tracking, the district will then require a seven day isolation for all those being tracked. The isolation period will begin from the start of symptoms in the second individual.
Guidelines that have been added in the yellow risk level, which is when there’s moderate transmission in the community as defined by Eastern Idaho Public Health, the guidelines have remained the same with the addition of the isolation guidelines added to the green level.
The guidelines have also been added to the orange level, which means there’s high community transmission as defined by EIPH.
Under stage three, gatherings are limited to 50 people for indoors and at 25% of capacity at outdoor gatherings. These guidelines do not apply to schools. Extra-curricular activities are subject to Stage 3 changes in terms of attendance of spectators.
Seniors might have seen more changes to their final year of high school as well with the Idaho State School Board of Education voting to extend a partial waiver of the senior project requirement.
“Our students, teachers and administrators are dealing with a lot this year as a result of the pandemic,” State Board President Debbie Critchfield said.
The release by the state board said that the decision would ultimately be up to local education leaders.
The school board discussed the waiver but according to Superintendent Shane Williams, senior projects will remain in place with possible adjustments if needed.
The board of trustees also had an action item to place fiber wiring in Hamer and Terreton elementary schools as well as the junior high and high school for improved connectivity.
The total cost to put the wiring would be $34,935.50, which would be completely covered by the E-Rate Grant.
This was tabled for the Oct. meeting and Williams stated a decision will be made in Nov.