West Jefferson to hold August bond election

West Jefferson School District #253 will be holding a general bond election in August 25.
The proposed bond, if approved, will be a 20 year bond at $3,000,000 with an anticipated interest rate of 2.32%.
Bond information documents state the state bond equalization payments will cover approximately $787,672 of the interest and principle costs.
According to the district website, the bond will be used for improvements, remodels and upgrades to the fire alarm system, the gymnasium floor and bleachers, the auditorium, classrooms, physical education locker rooms, roofs, parking lots and building exteriors.
The current building, built in 1961, and improvements will be made for increased capacity and usability, more time for students to eat lunch and upgrades to food prep and cleaning and washing areas.
Community informational meetings were held in July to allow for patron input as well as a discussion on reopening schools in the fall.
Voting locations for the bond will be at Hamer Elementary School, Monteview LDS Church and the Terreton Senior Citizens Center.
To register to vote, residents of the West Jefferson School District ages 18 and over but go to the Jefferson County Clerk’s office or at the polls the day of the election.
In terms of taxes, the estimated increase will be about $64 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, bond documents detail.
Floor plans for the cafeteria and site can be viewed at wjsd.org under their school bond tab located on the home page.
Absentee ballots can also be requested through the website under School Bond, and then voting. Completed absentee ballots cannot be returned to the Jefferson County Election Office by 8:00 p.m. August 14.