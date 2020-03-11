In 2019, Sharon Parry and her husband, Steve, were asked to join the Historian Group for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as Regional Church History Specialists.
According to Sharon, the area they cover stretches from Ririe to the Montana and Wyoming borders; an area that covers 31 stakes for the Church.
As a Regional Church History Specialist, four main tasks exist: Records Collection, Ward and Stake Annual History, Oral History Collection from released Church leaders and Special Projects.
For this year’s special project, the Parrys decided to focus on the West Piney Campground, which historically has been used as a girls’ camp for the Church as well as a venue for family reunions.
“We became enamored with doing the history of West Piney,” Sharon said. “We’re trying to capture 70 years of history and memories made at the camp. We’re trying to get these stories before they disappear.”
The Church obtained a permit in 1949 and began construction on the lodge the following year. By 1953, the lodge was completed and dedicated and has remained in use ever since, according to documents on the campground from the United States Department of Agriculture.
Although the lodge is 67 years old, Sharon says it has great facilities with minor and major upgrades that have been completed over the years.
“Thousands of young women and families have been there,” she said. “It’s tucked into a canyon in Swan Valley and you can hear the trees just whisper in the wind.”
Currently, the Parrys would like to collect stories and photos from the 1960s to the early 2000s.
“The 50s are easy but I’d love to have at least two or three stories from each decade,” Sharon said.
What she hopes will be a comprehensive history of West Piney, will eventually be preserved through the Church History Museum located in Salt Lake City. Sharon says the history will be connected with the Family History Library, giving a more extensive look at genealogy.
If you have stories and photos of West Piney, please email them to Sharon Parry at sdparry.parry@gmail.com. For more information on the project, you can call Sharon at 208-523-6339.