The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners convened for a special meeting in Terreton on July 13, to discuss the condition of the roads out near Mud Lake, Monteview and Hamer.
“We are here to tell you what has happened and the process which we started five years ago, which was to have an advisory committee here on the west side,” County Commissioner Scott Hancock said, “ made up of residents of the west side.”
According to Audrey Moon, the Commissioners’ Assistant, the Commissioners had attempted to get a committee established in January of 2016. This past month, she stated, County Commissioner Roger Clark worked to contact individuals to be involved with this committee.
While not all members of this advisory committee were present at the meeting due to conflicting schedules, Hancock listed the committee members for the public in attendance. Ken Hall, Gary Skidmore, Scott Jacobs, Chris Holdoway and Lewis Newman will represent the various areas and inform the Jefferson County Road and Bridge Department of their needs.
This committee, Hancock said, will be known as the Road and Bridge Advisory Group and will provide input to the Road and Bridge Administrator and commissioners on the roads and bridges of the west side.
Part of their job description will be to review maintenance practices and suggest improvements. They will also provide input on traffic patterns, usage of road, bridge conditions and make suggestions, Hancock said.
He stated they will be working closely with the Road and Bridge Administrator, or Acting Administrator Mike Carter, to understand the budget and restraints they will be working with regarding road conditions and improvements.
This advisory group will meet either monthly or as often as the group agrees is needed, Hancock said. The Road an Bridge Administrator will meet with them monthly, along with the foreman. The group, he said, will report at least twice yearly, with the Board of County Commissioners.
“Tonight we want to let you know what that committee is going to do,” Hancock stated. “And some of the things that we have done here on the west side during the last four years.”
According to Hancock, the county has spent quite a bit of money on roads out in the west side in the last four years, and that they would like to be able to spend even more. However, he stated, services such as paving and chip seal are expensive endeavors, and the cost for regular maintenance all over the county is high.
Hancock stated the commissioners want the citizens to know what is going on. He said they want input from the citizens of the county and residents of the area to help them determine what actions should be taken in the west side.
“We as commissioners,” he said, “and the Road and Bridge Administration, should not be the only ones making the decisions of what happens out here in the west side.”
According to Hancock, this is the county’s second attempt at implementing a system such as this one for the west of the county.
Acting Administrator of Road and Bridge Mike Carter provided a list of projects the county has done for that area since the year 2018. These projects include graveling a total of 29 miles, chipping for 36 miles and 23 total miles of paving spread out through all three areas.
Hancock explained to the attendees that the percentage of gravel roads out on the west side would be significantly higher than on the east side of the county due to the population density. He also stated the state has a formula for what they feel traffic patterns need to be to have a gravel or a paved road.
“A gravel road is designed to keep the water on top and shed it,” Carter said in explanation.
Clark informed the attendees of the county’s total Road and Bridge budget for the year 2021. He stated the budget was $5,033,000. He stated there was one tax levy for the department in which they raised $677,000. Through the state, the department gets $3,009,000, he said.
According to Clark, much of this money already goes toward several road and bridge replacements, equipment acquisition and maintenance and administration.
“So it’s not a huge budget to work with,” Clark said. “We’re wanting to see if we can’t improve some of these roads and I know there’s a lot of them that are not in shape to pave.”
The commissioners and Carter took the time during this meeting to address the concerns of the west side citizens. Their concerns ranged from the quality of their roads, to the ratio of gravel to paved roads and whether the county has a plan in place to commit funds to the different parts of the county.
Carter informed the residents present that the county’s transportation plan, which is currently outdated, is in the process of being updated. This included traffic counts, surfaces of roads and the shape they are in throughout the entire county.
The residents expressed a desire to see more money spent on the roads on their side of the county, which they feel have become somewhat dangerous. They also expressed concern over rising property assessments, and how they see tax values rising but don’t see that being applied to their side.
“That’s really why we’re here,” said Clark. “We want to address that. We want to kind of put together a plan and, I guess, this is just the starting of it.”
Several citizens expressed their frustration with county officials repeatedly promising to address the issues and the quality of their roads, and then not acting on it. Clark stated that while he does not know what may have happened prior to his term on the board, but that the current Board of Commissioners have worked together try to get something established out there.
“We’ve got to put a plan together,” said Hancock. “We also need to find where the problems are.”
According to Hancock, once a plan is put in place, he intends for improvements to begin immediately. He also stated he would like to have two to three miles of road paved out there every year. There are, however, high costs associated with these projects due to the rise in materials and fuel.
“We want to spend the funds as efficiently as possible,” he said.
Clark will be responsible for scheduling a meeting time for the advisory board sometime within the next thirty days. Minutes and agendas, he said, will be published on the Jefferson County Website. Meeting dates will be posted, also, for the citizens to be aware of when the meetings will take place.
As stated in Idaho Code 74-202, regarding open meetings and who are subject to them, any committee formed by a pubic agency with the power to “make decisions for or recommendations to” a public agency are bound by the Open Meeting Laws, unless the committee is not “created by, or pursuant to statute, ordinance or other legislative act.”