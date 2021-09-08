Weston Davis approved to Clark County Deputy Prosecutor

Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Weston Davis, an attorney for Nelson Hall Parry Tucker, PLLC, was approved to be the Deputy Prosecutor for Clark County by the commissioners during the commissioner meeting that was held Aug. 9.
Clark County Prosecuting attorney Craig Simpson stated he is needing another person to help with forfeiture cases.
Davis stated he has been an attorney for 15 years, and has done county-related work in almost all of those 15 years. Davis has been a Bonneville County civil deputy since 2011 and was the Jefferson County civil deputy from 2016 – 2020. Davis mentioned he has been doing civil forfeitures for Bonneville County and the City of Idaho Falls for approximately the past 12 years.
According to Simpson, there are forfeiture actions that Simpson doesn’t feel he is an expert in, and so he felt the need to hire someone that could do those kinds of cases confidently.
Davis clarified that civil forfeiture cases are individual civil lawsuits filed against property (such as money, weapons, and vehicles), seized by law enforcement that are connected to controlled substance-related violations. The purpose of the lawsuit is to take ownership of property away from the owner (the owner’s rights to the property are sought to be ruled as forfeit). Once the property is forfeit by order of the court, the prosecuting attorney has discretion under the statute, in consultation with law-enforcement, to use this property (or proceeds from the sale of the property) in a manner to combat drug-related crimes.
“We asked him that on the occasions we have those cases, if Davis would represent Clark County in those instances,” said Simpson. “He is on those cases as needed.”
The county will pay Davis $180 an hour as needed. According to Simpson, that is what Davis has been paid in the past with other contracts.
Davis stated Simpson contacted him and asked for his assistance. Davis mentioned he is unaware how long the contract is for; it is currently on a case by case basis.