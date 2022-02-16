The Jefferson Joint School Dist. #251 Board of Trustees approved in January a bond resolution, set for March 8, with an $80 million price tag.
According to a letter from Superintendent Chad Martin, there are eight major projects the funding from an approved bond would cover. The projects are as follows:
1. Construct a new middle school on property the school district currently owns ($53 million)
2. Remodel Rigby Middle School into a Career Technical Education Center to provide additional CTE classes for students (Medical, Automotive, Technology, Construction, etc.) ($7 million)
3 Construct a gymnasium at Roberts Elementary School. Roberts Elementary School is currently the only school in the district without a gymnasium. ($2 million)
4. Construct additional classrooms at Farnsworth Middle School. ($8 million)
5. Construct a school/community recreation facility at Rigby High School. The facility will increase the high school’s capacity for physical education classes and give our students an opportunity to practice indoors during the inclement weather months. It is anticipated that the facility will have tennis/pickleball courts, a running track, batting cages for baseball and softball, a turf area for soccer, football, baseball, softball, marching band, cheer, dance, as well as other activities.
The community center will be available for public use when the school district is not using the facility. We feel this will not only be a great asset to our district but also to our community. ($8 million)
6. Security review, analysis, and upgrades for new and existing facilities
7. Renovate and improve other existing schools and facilities in the district.
8. Acquire land for future schools. With the continued growth in our community, the district will need to continue preparing for student growth and construction of future schools.
Items six through eight are estimated at a combined total of $2 million.
“We want to emphasize that although this is a big dollar amount, the bond is being done without increasing the school tax rate because of population growth and paying down other bonds,” Superintendent Chad Martin said previously. “The tax levy rate is $4.24 per $1000 of taxable value. That rate has dropped a little bit from $4.27 since our commitment to not raise it with the last bond in 2018 for Cottonwood Elementary.”
Martin stated in a video about the bond on the district’s website that there’s only one thing a school district can control and that is the district levy rate, which he said will not go up.
Although the rate may not rise, the assessed value of residents’ homes may go up or down, which would cause a change how much is paid.
“Obviously, what we’re most concerned about is making sure we’re getting that $8 million a year to make those bond payments,” Martin said in the video. “So if property value goes up, then we collect more than that.”
If market value goes down, according to the video, if the district continues to see subdivisions being developed, then at a lower rate, they will still be able to make the payment with the increased number of homes.
According to Realtor.com, the median listing home price in Jefferson County was $249,900 in Feb. 2019. As of Jan. 2022, the median listing home price in Jefferson County was at $479,000.
The school district does have the capability to do refunding or refinancing, which pays interest early and saves money, according to the informational video.
According to Jefferson School Dist. #251 Business Manager Bryce Bronson, the district has refinanced before and cut off about four years on payments and saved about $1.5 million in interest savings. The district also had capacity in 2019 and refunded the 2010 A bond. The district put in just over $2 million and supposedly saved taxpayers $2.3 million in interest savings and reduced it by two years.
In 2021, Bronson said the district didn’t have the opportunity to refund but instead did defeasance. A defeasance means the district takes the excess tax levy revenue and puts it into an irrevocable trust account, which then an escrow agent buys U.S. treasury securities. Proceeds from securities means the district can save for last year of a bond. The district ultimately defeased the Cottonwood bond and put in over $3.3 million and with interest, will be able to pay last few years of the 2018 bond.
Videos on the bond are available at jeffersonsd251.org by clicking on the “District Bond Information” heading at the top of the homepage.
In order to vote on the Jefferson School Dist. #251 bond, early voting beings at the Jefferson County Courthouse Feb. 22 and will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday thru Friday (except for President’s Day on Feb. 2). Early voting will end at 5 p.m. March 4.
The deadline for absentee ballot applications is Feb. 25 and must be received by the county clerk by 5 p.m. The absentee ballot return deadline is 8 p.m. March 8, and ballots must be received by the county clerk at that time.
March 8 is the official election day and residents should vote at their designated polling location, which can be found at http://www.co.jefferson.id.us/218/Precincts-and-Polling-Place-Locations. Voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
In addition, Jefferson County will also have Primary elections in May. Candidate filing will begin Feb. 28 and forms {span}are available at the Jefferson County Election Office. March 11 is the filing deadline for candidates.{/span}
{span}For more information, visit www.jcgov.us/215/Elections or call the Elections office at {span}208-745-7756.{/span}{/span}