Where to find meals during COVID-19

With schools and businesses closing or modifying their services, several options are available in Jefferson and Clark County for food distribution services.
For school provided lunches, the student must be present to receive the meal.
Jefferson School Dist. #251 will be implementing a “Grab-N-Go” food service program for kids and teens ages one to 18 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 18-20 and will resume again March 30 to April 2.
Locations for the Grab-N-Go program include the following: Early Childhood Center at 260 W. Main St., Midway Elementary at 623 N. 3500 E., Roberts Elementary at 682 N. 2858 E. and Cottonwood Elementary at 3955 E. 200 N.
Clark County School Dist. #161 has a food distribution program where buses will stop on their regular routes to distribute breakfasts and lunches to all children ages one to 18 from March 30 to April 2. There will be no food delivery during Spring Break. Distribution will begin at 11:00 a.m. and continue until completion.
According to a letter from Superintendent Paula Gordon, parents should have been contacted by district personnel to place breakfast and lunch orders. Students who don’t ride the bus can pick up food at the schools.
West Jefferson School Dist. #253 will be providing a Grab and Go Drive Thru meals program as well with lunches and next day breakfasts. They have three pickup locations: Terreton Lunchroom (drive-up window), Hamer Elementary School and the Monteview building for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Pick-up times are from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Ririe School Dist. #252 has received approval from the state to provide a food distribution program. While the district will not be providing food during their regularly scheduled Spring Break, which ends March 27, they will begin a distribution program if they announce an extended closure. Jeff Gee, superintendent of Ririe schools, stated the board would be holding an emergency meeting March 25 to decide on an extended closure.
The Giving Cupboard in Jefferson County has begun to implement a mobile drive-thru where each client family will receive an emergency food box. The drive-thru system will continue until further notice. Their operation hours are from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. the third Saturday of the month.
The Giving Cupboard encourages clients to not arrive before 3:30 p.m., follow direction from volunteers and to not park or exit vehicles.
According to their website, all Jefferson County residents in need are eligible for assistance. During a residents’ first visit to the pantry, a series of questions will be asked such as name, address and family size for registration.