Jefferson County Noxious Weeds and Invasive Species Department was approved for a renewed, and updated, work agreement contract with the Idaho Transportation Department. Mitch Whitmill signed off on the agreement on May 3.
The renewed agreement is for $18,000 and lasts for five years. However, if there is a need to add more money or change verbiage, a letter of request is necessary to update the contract through the county.
Whitmill stated that the improved budget within the contract is for his crews’ wages, purchasing chemicals and keeping equipment running.
The previous agreement allowed for the department to receive $11,500 from ITD and had to be renewed annually. Although the contract is renewed annually, Whitmill said it’s been several years since the terms of the contract and the amount allocated to the county were revisited.
Some current problems that need to be addressed with the new budget is the need to treat a 24-inch border next to the asphalt on the roadways. Wherever the state trucks can’t reach, that is where Whitmill and his team come in. This tends to be around fences and in the diamond area around the off-ramps.
With warmer weather, Whitmill also said that vegetation around the roads is a major problem. If left untreated, then it can cause asphalt to break down.
Vegetation retains moisture in the ground, which leads to road shoulders softening and breaking away.
“It can be problematic as well as dangerous, and needs to be treated immediately,” stated Whitmill.
Over the winter, Whitmill and his team modified their spraying equipment in order to accommodate the 24-inch area they plan on targeting with the goal of covering around 234 miles alongside the roadways.
They also plan to do a full-width treatment to address any problematic vegetation, which usually covers between ten to 12 feet around all of the right of ways in the county.
Residents wanting to control noxious weeds on their property can utilize the Jefferson County Noxious Weed and Invasive Species backpack program. The program allows residents to rent a backpack with herbicides that cover about a 4,000 square foot area.
All Whitmill asks is that people reserve backpacks ahead of time so they can be ready before pick up.
To get a backpack and pricing, contact Jefferson County Noxious Weed and Invasive Species at (208) 745-9221.
