Former Ririe Joint School District No. 252 Superintendent Chad Williams has been named the new superintendent for the Shelley School District No. 60. He will assume the role June 1.
According to draft minutes from a special board meeting held by the Ririe Board of Trustees Jan. 18, Board Chairman Jason Ferguson informed the board of William’s resignation. With that, the board unanimously approved his resignation and released him from his 2019-20 and 2020-21 contract.
Ferguson said the Idaho School Board Association assists districts with superintendent searches. For now he said he would like to form a committee consisting of roughly 11 people, to partake in the search.
“Chairman Ferguson commented on the timeline and stated that this is the biggest decision the board will make as trustees,” draft minutes state.
Because Williams was also the Ririe Junior High principal, that position is also vacant. Williams served as the district superintendent for the last nine years.
Williams’ salary at Ririe School District is $96,968. He is expected to make $105,000 per year during his three-year contract at Shelley.
Applications for the position are being accepted until Feb. 11.
In other action, Jefferson Joint School District No. 251 superintendent candidate, Sarah Sanders notified the board of trustees Jan. 21 that she has withdrawn her application.
“I am honored that I was selected to be among four finalists for the Jefferson School District 251 Superintendent position. After much reflection on the current needs of my family, I have chosen to withdraw my name from the pool of candidates. I wish them the best in their search as they move forward,” Sanders said.
With Sanders withdrawing as a candidate, three remain, Brigham Young University-Idaho Teacher Education Department Chair Karla LaOrange, Butte County School District No. 111 Superintendent Joel Wilson and Jefferson Joint School District No. 251 Director of Secondary Education Chad Martin.
Interviews with the applicants will take place Feb. 4 at 8 a.m. The board plans to name a new superintendent by the end of February to replace Lisa Sherick who retired in January.